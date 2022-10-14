Wall Street slides, dollar gains on sterling and yen

(Updates to U.S. afternoon, adds analyst comments)
Wall St stocks tumble, dollar climbs, Treasury yields up
Oil futures hurt by demand concerns
UK PM fires finance minister, sterling tumbles
BoE bond buying program set to end on Friday
NEW YORK, LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks
went into reverse after initially gaining at Friday's open,
while the dollar was rising in a volatile session as investors
digested Russia' suggestion that it would ease attacks against
Ukraine, the British prime minister's firing of her finance
minister and the start of U.S. earnings season.
Sterling fell sharply against the greenback after British
Prime Minister Liz Truss fired finance chief Kwasi Kwarteng and
scrapped parts of their economic package, which had caused an
uproar in financial markets. The dollar also kept rising against
Japan's beleaguered yen, hitting a fresh 32-year peak of
148.86.
Oil settled sharply lower as recession concerns translated
to worries about demand and the potential for easing tensions
between Russia and Ukraine added pressure.
After escalating attacks on Ukraine in recent days, Russian
President Vladimir Putin said his call-up of Russian reservists
would end soon with no plans for a further mobilization and no
need for massive new strikes on Ukraine.
In U.S. Treasuries, benchmark 10-year yields gained some
ground after data showed U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly
flat in September as high inflation crimped demand and investors
continued to bet on aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The U.S. third quarter earnings season started on a positive
note with shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo &
Co and Citigroup Inc rising after their reports.
As the session wore on, U.S. equity declines deepened with
oil prices pushing energy stocks down most. Buyers were
reluctant to step in after Thursday's big rally, according to
Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.
While traders stepped in to cover bearish bets on Thursday
despite higher-than-expected inflation data, Mahajan noted that
stocks headed lower on Friday after a University of Michigan
survey showed rising inflation expectations.
"We're back to looking at inflation data very carefully. The
Fed does watch inflation expectations. They certainly don't want
inflation expectations to become ingrained in consumer
sentiment," said Mahajan, who also noted signs of fear in the
market as the CBOE Volatility index remained above 30.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 411.93 points,
or 1.37%, to 29,626.79, the S&P 500 lost 84.51 points, or
2.30%, to 3,585.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
302.94 points, or 2.84%, to 10,346.21.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.56% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.25%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.80% as Latin
American currencies fell due to the dollar strength.
Sterling was last trading at $1.1162, down 1.47% on
the day after falling as low as $1.1149.
Friday was to be the last day of the Bank of England's bond
buying program set up to stabilize government bond, or gilt
markets, after investors were spooked by unfunded tax cuts
announced in a "mini-budget" last month.
Investors appeared to have little confidence in the prime
minister's position or the likelihood that her decisions on
Friday could restore Britain's credibility in financial markets.
The euro was down 0.59% against the dollar at $0.9715
while the Japanese yen had weakened 1.00% versus the greenback
at 148.71 per dollar. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki
on Thursday reiterated the government's readiness to take steps
against excessive currency volatility.
In U.S. Treasuries, yields edged higher as investors
continued to digest Thursday's red-hot U.S. inflation print and
face the likelihood that interest rates will stay higher for
longer with the Fed's policy rate potential moving closer to 5%.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 5.2 basis points
to 4.006%, from 3.954% late on Thursday. The 30-year bond
was last up 3.8 basis points to yield 3.9711%, from
3.933%. The 2-year note was last was up 5.8 basis
points to yield 4.5066%, from 4.449%.
Oil prices sank more than 3% in a choppy session as fears of
a global recession and weak oil demand, especially in China,
outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
U.S. crude settled down 3.93% at $85.61 per barrel
and Brent finished at $91.63, down 3.1% on the day.
Gold prices tumbled 1.5% as the dollar gained while silver
fell 3.5% to $18.22 per ounce, and was set for its
biggest weekly drop since September 2020.
Spot gold dropped to $1,640.94 an ounce. U.S. gold
futures fell 1.76% to $1,640.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gretrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Herbert Lash
in New York, Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Louise Heavens,
Will Dunham and Mark Potter)