Wall Street slides, dollar gains on sterling and yen

(Updates after Wall St close, adds analyst comments)
Wall St stocks tumble, dollar climbs, Treasury yields up
Oil futures hurt by demand concerns
UK PM firing of finance minister fails to reassure
investors
NEW YORK, LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks
closed sharply lower on Friday as investors worried about
inflation and rising interest rates while the dollar rose
against the yen and sterling after the British prime minister's
firing of her finance minister.
Sterling fell sharply after Britain's Liz Truss fired
finance chief Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of their
economic package, which had caused an uproar in financial
markets. The dollar also kept rising against Japan's beleaguered
yen, hitting a fresh 32-year peak of 148.86.
Oil settled sharply lower as recession concerns translated
to worries about demand.
In U.S. Treasuries, benchmark 10-year yields gained some
ground after data showed U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly
flat in September as high inflation crimped demand and investors
continued to bet on aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The U.S. third quarter earnings season started on a positive
note with shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo &
Co and Citigroup Inc rising after their reports.
But as the session wore on, equity declines deepened with
oil prices pushing energy stocks down sharply and
consumer stocks falling sharply. Buyers were reluctant
to step in after Thursday's big rally, according to Mona
Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.
While traders stepped in to cover bearish bets on Thursday
despite higher-than-expected inflation data, Mahajan noted that
stocks headed lower on Friday after a University of Michigan
survey showed rising inflation expectations.
"We're back to looking at inflation data very carefully. The
Fed does watch inflation expectations. They certainly don't want
inflation expectations to become ingrained in consumer
sentiment," said Mahajan, who also noted signs of fear in the
market as the CBOE Volatility index remained above 30.
Even though Wall Street had rallied on Thursday despite
soaring inflation data, investors appeared to return their focus
to the data on Friday, according to Anthony Saglimbene, chief
market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.
"The narrative that we’ve seen peak inflation is not evident
yet and that’s depressing the market," said Saglimbene, also
pointing to the UK news.
"Yesterday there was speculation that Truss and the UK
government would reverse some of those fiscal plans and they
did. Now the markets are selling on the news and the news that
we have right now isn’t great.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points,
or 1.34%, to 29,634.83, the S&P 500 lost 86.84 points, or
2.37%, to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.56% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
1.30%.
Emerging market stocks rose 1.03% as Latin
American currencies fell due to the dollar strength.
Sterling was last trading at $1.1171, down 1.39%,
after falling as low as $1.1149.
Friday was expected to be the last day of the Bank of
England's bond buying program set up to stabilize government
bond, or gilt markets, after investors were spooked by unfunded
tax cuts announced in a "mini-budget" last month.
Investors appeared to have little confidence in the prime
minister's position or the likelihood that her decisions on
Friday could restore Britain's credibility in financial markets.
The euro was down 0.55% at $0.9719 while the Japanese
yen weakened 0.99% at 148.68 per dollar.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday
reiterated the government's readiness to take steps against
excessive currency volatility.
In U.S. Treasuries, yields edged higher as investors
continued to digest Thursday's red-hot U.S. inflation print and
contemplated interest rates staying higher for longer with the
Fed's policy rate potential moving closer to 5%.
Benchmark 10-year note yields were up 7.1 basis
points to 4.025%, from 3.954% late on Thursday.
Oil prices landed down more than 3% as fears of a global
recession and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed
support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
U.S. crude settled down 3.93% at $85.61 per barrel
and Brent finished at $91.63, down 3.1% on the day.
Gold prices tumbled 1.4% as the dollar gained while silver
was down 3.3% at $18.24 per ounce, in its eighth daily
decline in a row.
