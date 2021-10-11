Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street slips as caution rises over earnings; financials down

10/11/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Energy sector down after hitting highest since Jan 2020

* Big banks set to start reporting results from Wednesday

* Indexes up: Dow 0.4%, S&P 0.3%, Nasdaq 0.1% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to late afternoon; changes byline and adds NEW YORK dateline)

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly lower in afternoon trading Monday with trading choppy as investors were cautious before third-quarter earnings season.

Indexes reversed earlier gains, with the Dow and S&P 500 lower and the Nasdaq essentially flat.

Supply chain problems and higher costs for energy and other things have fueled concern about earnings, set to kick off with JPMorgan Chase & Co results on Wednesday.

JPMorgan shares were down 1.9%, among the biggest drags on the S&P 500, and the S&P financial index was down 0.7%.

"I was surprised to see the market up this morning because earnings season is right ahead of us, and the market is a bit cautious going into this earnings season," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, New York.

"Supply chain issues may have impacted earnings for a number of companies and certain industries more than others."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.61 points, or 0.38%, to 34,614.64, the S&P 500 lost 12.64 points, or 0.29%, to 4,378.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.08 points, or 0.06%, to 14,571.46.

Analysts expect a 29.6% year-over-year increase in profit for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday, down from 96.3% growth in the second quarter.

Energy was also lower after hitting its highest since January 2020. Higher oil prices have fed into concerns about rising costs for businesses and consumers.

Market participants said traders may have been out for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday. U.S. bond markets shut Monday for the holiday.

Among individual stocks, Southwest Airlines Co slipped 3.2% on a report that it canceled at least 30% of its scheduled flights on Sunday.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.08-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 109 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Aditya Soni and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pUkrainian bank chief dismissed, put under house arrest after scuffle with journalists
RE
02:55pSoybean futures fall as traders anticipate bearish U.S. production report
RE
02:52pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Industrialization, Manufacturing and Regional Value-Chains top the agenda at the twenty-seventy Session of the ICSOE being hosted by Malawi
PU
02:44pWall Street slips as caution rises over earnings; financials down
RE
02:44pWall Street slips as caution rises over earnings; financials down
RE
02:43pChina's bond markets slump again as new Evergrande deadline passes
RE
02:43pEU to study joint natural gas buying to protect against price surges -draft
RE
02:41pElliott urges REIT Healthcare Trust of America to explore sale
RE
02:39pVC DAILY : Family Offices Increase Venture Investing
DJ
02:33pXi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
3Surging oil prices lift U.S. material, energy stocks; Yen wilts
4ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS