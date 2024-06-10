June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks indexes edged lower on Monday as investors grew cautious ahead of key inflation data and a Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this week, looking for hints on the central bank's policy-easing stance this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.09 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 38,784.90.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.77 points, or 0.11%, at 5,341.22, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.68 points, or 0.29%, to 17,083.45 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)