STORY: Wall Street closed lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reversing course after touching record highs during the session.

The Dow dipped two-tenths of a percent, the S&P 500 lost nearly seven-tenths and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged more than 1%.

Stocks had opened higher after February's nonfarm payrolls report, which reflected robust job gains, also showed the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9%, the highest in two years.

This, along with to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony earlier in the week, confirmed investors' expectations that the central bank would likely start cutting rates this year.

But by mid-day, disappointing earnings from a big box retailer and a high-flying chip stock sent the major stock indexes south, explains Anna Rathbun, Chief Investment officer at CBIZ.

"One is Costco, that missed revenue estimates. I love Costco, we all love Costco and everyone's excited about Costco, but the multiples are high, which means expectations are high. So when expectations are high and when you have this kind of a miss, you do tend to get punished. The other one is Broadcom, which also missed revenue expectations just for its semiconductor business. So you're seeing semiconductor section of the S&P 500 sort of sell off. And with the run-up in tech in the last year and a quarter, they have a higher weighting in the S&P 500. So any weakness in that area of the market is going to drag the index down lower."

Broadcom sank 7%, while peers Marvell Technology tumbled nearly 11.5% and AI darling Nvidia shed 5.5%.

On the bright side, shares of Gap shares finished up more than 8% after the retailer beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter results, helped in part by strong demand at its Old Navy stores.