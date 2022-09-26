Wall Street slumps over negative macro 'tsunami'

(Updates to U.S. afternoon trading)
U.S. stocks decline
European, Asian shares also fall
VIX fear gage jumps 6%
Dollar strong after Sterling slump
Gold, oil down in choppy trading
Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices declined
in choppy trading on Monday, even as the dollar and Treasury
yields rose, as Wall Street digested a raft of what it read as
negative macroeconomic news.
With markets already jittery from central bank signals of
additional interest rate hikes, U.K. government fiscal plans
released Friday continued to roil markets. Sterling slumped to a
record low on Monday and a renewed selloff in British gilts
pushed euro zone bond yields higher.
U.S. stocks were mixed to start the week but soon turned
lower by midday Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
and the S&P 500 both fell nearly 1%, while the Nasdaq
Composite declined by about 0.2%.
Global equities also fell on concerns about high interest
rates continued to put pressure on the financial system,
although reaction to Italy's election result, where a right-wing
alliance won a clear majority, was muted.
Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped to hit a new low
since December 2020, last down 0.4% on the day. Asian stocks
fell 1.7%.
"I think everyone felt they were swimming in a tsunami of
newsflow last week after one of the most incredible macro weeks
in recent memory," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a
client note on Monday.
That wave of mostly negative information pushed Wall
Street's so-called fear index, the VIX, up around 6% on
the day - approaching levels not seen since October 2020.
The pound skidded to an all-time low against the
dollar, last trading down around 1.4%. The Bank of England said
on Monday it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was
monitoring markets "very closely" after the pound plunged.
Sterling's declines are partly due to dollar
strength, which hit a new 20-year top of 114.58 in early trade.
It was last at $114.06, up about 0.8%.
“The Bank of England is in a very difficult spot where if
they don't react, they risk another sterling collapse and things
getting very messy," said Mike Riddell, senior portfolio
manager, Allianz Global Investors. "If they do react, a
developed market hiking rates to defend the currency looks like
an emerging market. So they're damned if they do, damned if they
don't.”
STRESS BUILDING
European government bonds were also hit. Five-year UK
government bond yields jumped 50 basis points to
their highest since October 2008, sending euro zone bond yields
higher. Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit its highest
since December 2011 at 2.132%, and Italy's benchmark
bond yields rose to their highest since 2013.
In the United States, Treasury yields also rose to new highs
on Monday as concerns lingered that central banks globally will
keep tightening monetary policy to curb stubbornly high
inflation.
Two-year Treasury yields, which tend to be more
sensitive to interest rate changes, rose to a near 15-year high
of 4.214%, and benchmark 10-year note yields jumped
to 3.859%.
Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday in choppy trade,
pressured by a strengthening dollar as market participants
awaited details on new sanctions on Russia.
U.S. crude fell 2.15% to $77.05 per barrel and Brent
last traded at $84.30, down 2.15% on the day.
Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,630.41 an ounce, after
dropping to its lowest price since April 2020 at $1,626.41.
"There has been an economic logic at play, as central banks
raised rates to drive monetary policy into restrictive
territory, get below trend growth for a while - a polite way of
saying a recession - and then you get lower inflation," said
Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.
"The question is whether the financial world can go through
that sequence. It feels like we are reaching the limit of that,
things are starting to break, for example what we see with
sterling."
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Alun John in
London and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Additional reporting by
Harry Robertson in London and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Toby Chopra, Marguerita Choy and Josie Kao)