Wall Street steady ahead of inflation data, Fed action

*
Wall Street stocks tick up
*
Treasury yields flat, dollar eases
*
Oil regains some ground
*
U.S. CPI on Tuesday, Fed meeting on Wednesday
*
ECB, BOE rate decisions on Thursday
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global stocks, U.S. Treasury yields
and the dollar were steady on Monday as investors awaited the
last round of transatlantic central bank interest rate hikes
this year, hoping that the now-hefty pace of increases in
borrowing costs will finally show signs of easing.
U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading, indicating a
cautious start on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 0.55%, the S&P 500 gained 0.27%, and the
Nasdaq Composite added 0.07%.
Oil prices were up following a multi-week decline, as a
weakening global economy offset tighter supplies from the
closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States, and
Russian threats of a production cut.
The dollar eased, its losses contained by data last week
that showed U.S. wholesale inflation rose more than expected
last month, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve may
have to keep interest rates higher for longer.
The U.S. consumer price index for November is due on
Tuesday, when a slowdown in core annual inflation is
anticipated.
"A heavy event risk calendar this week stands to define the
core themes for 2023," ING bank said.
Market consensus was still "underappreciating" the risk of
inflation staying higher longer, and "dangerously
second-guessing" the Fed in terms of rate cuts in the second
half of next year, ING said.
The MSCI all country stock index was down
0.16%, the benchmark having lost about 18% so far this year,
wiping out all gains chalked up in 2021.
In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was
down about 0.7% as investors awaited interest rate moves.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan slid 1.3%, erasing almost all of
the previous week's gains stemming from optimism that China is
finally opening up its economy with the dismantling of its
zero-COVID policy. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2%.
CENTRAL BANK WATCH
Economists expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, and the
European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday to all
raise rates by 50 basis points, still a slowing down from the 75
basis point hikes seen in recent meetings.
Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird investment
bank, said central banks will start taking a less aggressive
stance this week, though Tuesday's CPI data will be critical.
"It's the last important week of the year, after this week
you've got no real sort of catalysts. If the CPI is a muted
number, we're off to the races and we'll get our year-end
rally," Spencer said.
But irrespective of the CPI, deflationary pressures are
increasing, with crude oil prices down for the year, and iron
ore, lumber and house prices also down, Spencer said.
"All this talk of recession, I think it is certainly in the
price, it's in the markets. The key about recession is generally
employment, and I think employment is going to be stronger than
people give it credit," Spencer said.
While the Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis
points on Wednesday at its last meeting of 2022, the focus will
also be on the central bank's updated economic projections and
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
"This week's focus is likely to be centered on CPI and the
Fed. To us, that is yesterday's news," Morgan Stanley market
strategists wrote in a note on Monday.
"While it's important for...year-end trading ranges, the
final chapter to this bear market is all about the path of
earnings estimates, which are far too high, in our view."
DOLLAR, BOND EASE
In currency markets, the dollar eased 0.124% to
$104.93, although it was not too far away from the five-month
trough of $104.1 hit a week ago. The euro was up 0.12% on
Monday to $1.0544.
Treasury yields held largely steady on Monday. The yield on
10-year Treasury notes was up 0.2 basis points at
3.569% and the yield on 30-year bonds was virtually
flat at 3.55%. Two-year yields, which typically move
in step with interest rate expectations, rose just 1.4 basis
points to 4.342%.
U.S. crude rose 3.77% to $73.70 per barrel and Brent
was at $78.32, up 2.92% on the day.
Gold prices edged lower on Monday. Spot gold dropped
0.7% to $1,783.99 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.52%
to $1,788.70 an ounce.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Huw Jones in
London, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Nick Macfie)