Wall Street stock trading rules set for overhaul-sources

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are
going to transform how Wall Street handles retail stock trades
after the meme stock mania last year raised questions about
whether mom-and-pop investors were getting the best price.
Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), will announce on Wednesday potential rule
changes that would require trading firms to directly compete to
execute trades from retail investors to boost competition,
according to four industry sources.
He will also spell out how the agency plans to scrutinize
the controversial payment for order flow (PFOF) practice, in
which some brokers, like TD Ameritrade, Robinhood Markets and
E*Trade, are paid by wholesale market makers for orders, said
the people.
PFOF came under regulatory scrutiny last year when an army
of retail investors went on a buying spree of “meme stocks” like
GameStop and AMC, squeezing hedge funds that had shorted the
shares. Many purchased the shares using commission-free brokers
such as Robinhood.
An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.
The intended changes, the biggest shake-up of U.S. equity
market rules in over a decade, would fundamentally alter the
business model of wholesalers. They could also affect brokers'
ability to offer commission-free trading to retail investors.
Reuters first flagged the reforms in March.
Gensler's announcement will likely lead to formal proposals
issued this fall, the sources said. The public can then weigh in
on them ahead of an SEC vote to adopt them.
WHOLESALE OVERHAUL
The proposed rule changes will include an SEC definition of
"best execution" requirements that would force retail brokers to
send their customers' orders to auctions, run by exchanges or
off-exchange trading venues, which would allow market
participants to compete to trade against the orders, the sources
said.
Currently, retail brokerages can send customer orders
directly to a wholesale broker to be executed, as long as the
broker is matching or bettering the best price available on U.S.
exchanges. Large market-makers typically improve on the best
price by a fraction of a cent. Gensler has criticized this model
as limiting competition for retail orders.
The rules would require retail brokers to send PFOF customer
orders to the wholesaler offering the best deal, rather than the
one that pays the most.
The intended moves will fundamentally alter the business
model of wholesalers, which can make more money by executing
retail investor orders internally than they do on public
exchanges, where they might find themselves trading with other
sophisticated trading firms or institutional investors.
Gensler is also expected to detail more potential rule
changes in his speech, including reducing trading size
increments on exchanges to allow them to better compete with
off-exchange trading venues, according to the sources.
Gensler told Reuters in March he wants to ensure brokers
execute orders at the best possible price for investors - the
highest price for when an investor is selling, or the lowest
price if they are buying.
"It's great to see the SEC taking a holistic approach to
this problem - there's not a single answer, we need changes to
different parts of the market," said Dave Lauer, CEO of
financial platform Urvin Finance.
"We need an order-by-order standard for best execution and
open competition for order flow in order to provide the best
outcomes for retail investors. This will force greater
competition, and could help to end the off-exchange oligopoly
that has controlled that market for too long," he added.
Investor advocates want to boost exchanges' competitiveness
to improve the reliability of the national pricing benchmark,
known as the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO).
They also wish to see the SEC boost disclosures from
exchanges and market makers around pricing.
