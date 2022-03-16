Wall Street stocks, U.S. yields rise after Fed rate hike

* Fed hikes rates, takes aggressive stance on inflation
* Benchmark 10-year yields jumps
* U.S. dollar falls
* Brent crude drops below $100 per barrel
* Safe-haven gold rebounds
NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Main Wall Street stock
indexes and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and laid out an
aggressive plan for further increases to combat inflation.
In a widely expected move, the Fed announced a quarter
percentage point increase in the overnight federal funds rate,
lifting that key benchmark from its near-zero level. It was the
first rate increase since 2018.
The U.S. central bank also said it expects to begin
unwinding its massive holdings of government bonds and
mortgage-backed securities at an upcoming meeting.
"The Fed did not rock the boat. They increased rates like
expected, they did lower GDP forecast this year, and upgraded
inflation expectations but none of that was a surprise," said
Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial in North
Carolina.
After the Fed announced its rate hike decision, benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached 2.246%, the
highest since May 2019, before retreating to 2.192%.
Two-year note yields rose to 2.002%, further
flattening the closely-watched yield curve
On Wall Street, the Dow, benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq all
closed higher after choppy trading following the central bank's
moves. The gains were driven by stocks in the technology,
financials and consumer discretionary sectors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.55% to
34,063.1, the S&P 500 gained 2.24% to 4,357.86 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 3.77% to 13,436.55.
"It was nice to see some follow through of yesterday's big
gains. This is the first time we've had two big up days since
the war started in Ukraine," Detrick said. "With the Fed not
rocking the boat, buyers stepped in to find values."
The U.S. dollar fell. While the Fed unveiled a hawkish
monetary policy stance, it did not deliver a tougher surprise
that might have added to the greenback's weeks-long momentum.
The dollar index, which had gained 3% since the start
of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24 and 10% since May, dropped
as much as 0.6% on Wednesday.
European stocks closed at more than two-week highs as fresh
talk of compromise in the Russia-Ukraine conflict boosted market
sentiment just as China promised to roll out more economic
stimulus.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 3.06%, while
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
2.76%.
Oil lost ground for the fifth time in the last six days as
traders reacted to hoped-for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace
talks and a surprising increase in U.S. inventories.
Benchmark Brent settled below $100 per barrel at
$98.02, down 1.9%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude ended fell 1.5% at $95.04 a barrel.
Safe-haven gold rebounded after falling to more than a
two-week low earlier in the session.
Spot gold added 0.5% to $1,926.57 an ounce, while
U.S. gold futures fell 1.02% to $1,908.90 an ounce.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Tim Ahmann)