Wall Street struggles for direction as Fed decision looms

* Estee Lauder sinks after China curbs dent outlook
* Western Digital rises after call to break up business
units
* Indexes: Dow off 0.03%, S&P up 0.13%, Nasdaq down 0.17%
May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday
as financial shares rose and megacap growth stocks slid, with
investors bracing for a big interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve this week to tame surging prices.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading
with the financial and energy sectors up 0.8%
and 1.5%, respectively.
Apple Inc, Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corp
and Nvidia Corp fell between 0.3% and 0.4%,
weighing on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes.
The U.S. central bank kicks off its two-day policy meeting
on Tuesday, with traders seeing a 93.9% chance of a 50 basis
points hike. Focus is squarely on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's
press conference on Wednesday for comments on the future path of
interest rates and balance sheet reduction.
"The outlook may be more important than what they do. The
Fed is in a position where they're behind on inflation, so if
things don't start to slow down they will have to move more
aggressively," said Randy Hare, director of equity research at
Huntington National Bank.
Uncertainty around Fed's policy move, mixed earnings from
some Big Tech companies, the conflict in Ukraine and
pandemic-related lockdowns in China hammered Wall Street in
April.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped nearly 13.3% last
month, its worst monthly performance since October 2008 as
richly valued high growth stocks came under pressure from rising
rates.
At 10:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 10.24 points, or 0.03%, at 33,051.26, the S&P 500
was up 5.57 points, or 0.13%, at 4,160.95, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 21.59 points, or 0.17%, at 12,514.43.
A slew of glum quarterly reports also weighed on sentiment.
Paramount Global slid 4.8% as it missed revenue
estimates, hurt by weaker TV advertising sales.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc slumped 5.6% after the cosmetics
maker cut its full-year profit forecast due to fresh COVID-19
restrictions in China and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
DuPont de Nemours was flat after the industrial
materials maker forecast slower sales volume growth and
sequential margin contraction in the current quarter.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc slid 4.6% after the
hotel operator forecast a bleak full-year profit.
However, Western Digital Corp jumped 11.9% after
activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged the
company to separate its Flash business and offered to invest $1
billion to facilitate a sale or a spin-off of the business.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.93-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 32 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 91 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)