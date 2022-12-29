Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) -
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a
rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude
oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China
exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.
All three major U.S. stock indexes jumped in a
broad-based rally on the penultimate trading day of the year,
with the tech-heavy Nasdaq out front.
European shares also advanced, but gains were held in check
by worries over spiking COVID cases in China, the world's second
largest economy.
The S&P 500, up 1.7% and the Nasdaq, up 2.6%, notched
their biggest one-day percentage gains in a month, boosted as
rising U.S. jobless claims suggested the Federal Reserve's
interest rate hikes have been having their intended effect.
"It's nice to see green on the screen," said Terry Sandven,
Chief Equity Strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Minneapolis. "Stocks are trending higher as investors look to
put a wrap on 2022, while approaching 2023 with a renewed sense
of optimism."
Spiking cases of COVID-19 in China, in the wake of Beijing
easing its pandemic-curbing restrictions, curbed risk appetite
elsewhere, pressuring the dollar and weighing on crude prices.
With central banks hiking interest rates to fight inflation
and the war in Ukraine roiling global markets, worries about
global recession preoccupied investors this year. Wall Street's
three major stock indexes notching their steepest annual
percentage losses since 2008, the nadir of the global financial
crisis.
"While macro headwinds remain, there is reason for
optimism," Sandven added. "Valuations have been reset lower,
implying an improved risk-reward profile, particularly among
growth oriented sectors."
A sharp decline in euro zone business lending offered
further evidence that rate hikes by the Fed and the European
Central Bank are succeeding in curtailing demand to cool
inflation.
"Performance in 2022 was largely impacted by the
duration and magnitude of inflation," Sandven said. "2023 will
be all about the magnitude and duration of recession."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.09 points,
or 1.05%, to 33,220.8, the S&P 500 gained 66.06 points,
or 1.75%, to 3,849.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added
264.80 points, or 2.59%, to 10,478.09.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.68% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
1.26%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.28%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.52%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.94%.
U.S. jobless claims data boosted prices in the bond market,
and benchmark Treasury yields softened after three days of
gains. Ten-year notes rose 15/32 in price to yield
3.8296%, from 3.886% late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond rose 36/32 in price to yield
3.9142%, from 3.977% late on Wednesday.
The dollar lost ground against a basket of world currencies
after jobless claims data suggested some easing in the tight
labor market, even as optimism over Beijing's relaxed COVID
restrictions reopening was dampened by a wave of new COVID cases
there.
The dollar index fell 0.54%, with the euro up
0.53% to $1.0664.
The Japanese yen strengthened 1.12% versus the U.S. currency
at 133.00 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2065, up 0.43% on the day.
Crude oil prices slid due to uncertainties surrounding the
wave of COVID infections in China, but its losses were held in
check by strong U.S. demand.
U.S. crude shed 0.7% to settle at $78.40 per barrel,
while Brent settled at $82.26 per barrel, down 1.2% on
the day.
Gold advanced, bolstered by the dollar's weakness.
Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,814.94 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp, additional reporting by Elizabeth
Howcroft in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Chizu
Nomiyama and David Gregorio)