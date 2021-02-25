Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Wall Street tumbles on tech selloff as bond yields climb

02/25/2021 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Wall St. sign is seen outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Thursday, with the Nasdaq on track for its worst day in four months, as technology-related stocks remained under pressure following a rise in U.S. bond yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a one-year high of 1.53%, prompting investors to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks due to concerns over heightened valuations. [US/]

The Treasury note yield also rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out historically strong advantage that the stock market yield has held.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc were down between 1.9% and 2.9%.

"The concern is that we haven't been in an environment of persistently rising inflation expectations so it creates this new dynamic for investors," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors in Newport Beach, California.

"The market is stretched, a lot of forward growth expectations have been baked in and that's creating some of the excuse to blow up steam for some investors who were a little too bullish."

The S&P 500 technology sector and communication services, among the sectors that powered the market's rally in 2020, were down 3.9% and 2.3%.

The S&P 500 growth index is nearly unchanged in February, sharply underperforming the value index, which has gained more than 7% on optimism related to a post-pandemic reopening of the economy.

Meanwhile, data showed fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid falling COVID-19 infections, but the near-term outlook still remained unclear after winter storms wreaked havoc in the South region in the middle of this month.

Optimism about more U.S. stimulus and a quicker pace of vaccinations at the beginning of the month have positioned the the Dow Jones index for its best monthly gain since November.

However, the lack of significant new developments around the fiscal package and the winding down of the earnings season have caused uncertainty in the market.

"In the beginning of February, the stimulus news was the driving force but now that it has been priced in, there is nothing on the distant horizon for equity investors to be excited about and there is a concern that upside is limited," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.

At 01:53 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 462.22 points, or 1.45%, to 31,499.64, the S&P 500 lost 81.40 points, or 2.07%, to 3,844.03 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 390.55 points, or 2.87%, to 13,207.42.

Tesla Inc fell 5.5% after a media report that the electric-car maker told workers it would temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California.

Moderna Inc jumped 4.6% after the drugmaker said it was expecting to post $18.4 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 5.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 5.4-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 70 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 252 new highs and 87 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 31606.37 Delayed Quote.3.04%
NASDAQ 100 -2.34% 12969.404064 Delayed Quote.2.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.20% 13278.317509 Delayed Quote.4.48%
S&P 500 -1.56% 3859.79 Delayed Quote.3.34%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:45pU.s. municipal bond funds attract $38 million, sixteenth straight weekly inflow -lipper
RE
02:45pU.s.-based taxable bond funds attract $4.1 billion, tenth straight weekly inflow-lipper
RE
02:27pWRAPUP 1-Fed officials shrug off rise in longer-term U.S. bond yields
RE
02:25pWall Street tumbles on tech selloff as bond yields climb
RE
12:22pSurging bond yields lead global equities lower
RE
12:20pSurging bond yields lead global equities lower
RE
09:57aLoonie notches a three-year high as Canada's bond yields jump
RE
02/24South Korea central bank holds fire on rates, investors eye bond purchase plan
RE
02/24S.Korea c.bank holds fire on rates, vows to keep monetary stimulus
RE
02/24Global equities rise as U.S. bond yield fears ease
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : TESLA TEMPORARILY HALTS PRODUCTION AT MODEL 3 LINE IN CALIFORNIA: Bloomberg Ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ