Wall Street watchdog 'not willing' to send auditors to China, Hong Kong before complete audit deal

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday that he
will not send public accounting inspectors to China or Hong Kong
unless Washington and Beijing can agree on complete audit
access.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in an address before an accounting
industry audience, said the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board (PCAOB) would need to be able to bring "specificity and
accountability" in audits of foreign companies listed on Wall
Street.
"We are not willing to have PCAOB inspectors sent to China
and Hong Kong unless there is an agreement on a framework
allowing the PCAOB to inspect and investigate audit firms
completely," Gensler said.
The PCAOB, which was established in July 2002 and overseen
by the SEC, is tasked with policing the accounting firms that
sign off on the books of the nation’s listed companies. Its
problems with Chinese audit quality have festered since 2011,
when scores of Chinese companies trading on U.S. exchanges were
accused of accounting irregularities.
Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle the
long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed
Chinese firms which, if unresolved, could see more than 270
Beijing companies kicked off New York bourses.
Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let
overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing
national security concerns. Under the Holding Foreign Companies
Accountable Act, Chinese companies would be banned from U.S.
trading if China fails to comply with audit requirements.
The total trading ban is broader than simply delisting from
U.S. markets.
Reuters on Tuesday reported that the U.S. public company
accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its
access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New
York, including where firms have been delisted.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources, that
China is preparing to categorize U.S.-listed Chinese companies
into groups based on the sensitivity of their data, in a
potential concession to try to comply with the U.S. rules.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) denied the
FT report on Monday.
Gensler also said he has asked the PCAOB to consider adding
updates for auditor independence standards to its agenda, citing
concerns around investor protections.
"I look forward to ensuring key investor protections in our
markets — with China-based issuers, if the law is followed; or
without China-based issuers, if it is not," Gensler said.
