Wall Street waters choppy amid negative macro 'tsunami'

U.S. stocks decline, following Europe and Asia
VIX fear gauge jumps 6%
Dollar strong after Sterling slump
Gold, oil down in choppy trading
Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices declined
in choppy trading on Monday, while the dollar and Treasury
yields pushed higher, as Wall Street digested a raft of mixed
macroeconomic news.
With markets already jittery from central bank signals of
additional interest rate hikes, UK government fiscal plans
released on Friday continued to roil markets. Sterling slumped
to a record low on Monday and a renewed selloff in British gilts
pushed euro zone bond yields higher.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday sloughed off rising
volatility in global markets, from slumping U.S. stocks to
currency turbulence abroad, and said their priority remained
controlling domestic inflation.
"I think everyone felt they were swimming in a tsunami of
newsflow last week after one of the most incredible macro weeks
in recent memory," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a
client note on Monday.
U.S. stocks were mixed to start the day but soon tuned
negative, further giving up their summer gains. The Dow Jones
Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both fell
around 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined by about
0.6%.
Global equities also fell on concerns about high interest
rates and their pressure on the financial system, although
reaction to Italy's election, where a right-wing alliance won a
clear majority, was muted.
Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped 0.42% to it's
lowest level since December 2020. Asian stocks outside of Japan
fell 1.65%.
Wall Street's so-called fear index, the VIX, up
around 6% on the day - approaching levels not seen since October
2020.
"Here we have investors hit from every which way," Ken
Mahoney, chief executive officer of Mahoney Asset Management in
Montvale, New Jersey, said in an email.
"Including inflation not seen in four decades, the Federal
Reserve overreacting because they missed the opportunity last
year to 'tap' the brakes, instead they are slamming on the
brakes, and with a stronger dollar it's going to hurt earnings."
STRESS BUILDING
Central to the market's jitters in recent days has been the
pound, which on Monday skidded to an all-time low
against the dollar.
The Bank of England said on Monday it would not hesitate to
change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely"
after the pound plunged. Sterling last traded down about 1.4%.
The pound's decline is partly due to dollar strength,
which hit a new 20-year top of 114.58 in early trade. It was
last at $114.06, up about 0.8%.
In bonds, Euro zone government debt yields jumped to
multi-year highs amid expectations that central banks will keep
tightening their monetary policy.
In the U.S., Treasury yields also rose to new highs.
Two-year Treasury yields, which tend to be more
sensitive to interest rate changes, rose to a near 15-year high
of 4.315%, and benchmark 10-year note yields jumped
to 3.894%.
In commodities, oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday in
choppy trade, pressured by a strengthening dollar as market
participants awaited details on new sanctions on Russia.
U.S. crude fell 2.5% to $76.75 per barrel and Brent
last traded at $84.04, down about 2.5% on the day.
Gold prices hovered near a 2-1/2-year low on higher Treasury
yields and a stronger dollar, while jitters over rising U.S.
interest rates dented appeal for non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold dropped 1.2% to $1,623.4 an ounce, after
already hitting its lowest price since April 2020 at $1,626.41.
"There has been an economic logic at play, as central banks
raised rates to drive monetary policy into restrictive
territory, get below trend growth for a while - a polite way of
saying a recession - and then you get lower inflation," said
Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.
"The question is whether the financial world can go through
that sequence. It feels like we are reaching the limit of that,
things are starting to break, for example what we see with
sterling."
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Alun John in
London and Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Additional reporting by
Harry Robertson in London and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Toby Chopra, Marguerita Choy, Josie Kao and Sandra Maler)