Wall Street wavers as hot CPI data stokes rate hike jitters

* Indexes off session lows
* Twitter jumps after Hindenburg long position disclosure
* Delta Air Lines drops on Q2 profit miss
* Indexes: Dow off 0.63%, S&P up 0.06%, Nasdaq up 0.33%
NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks fluctuated
on Wednesday as investors digested surprisingly strong U.S.
inflation data, which fueled fears of a larger-than-expected
interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month.
All three major U.S. stock indexes burst through the
starting gate deep in negative territory on the heels of the
Labor Department's highly anticipated Consumer Prices (CPI)
data, but have since bounced off lows.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was last in positive
territory, while the S&P 500 was essentially unchanged
and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was modestly red.
Year-on-year consumer price growth accelerated to a
scorching 9.1%, the hottest reading since November 1981, driven
by an 11.2% monthly spike in gasoline prices.
Stripping away volatile food and energy prices, which have
abated since the report's survey period, core CPI cooled down to
an annual rate of 5.9%.
"The numbers were worse than expected, but the fact that the
core (CPI) shows some deceleration year-over-year shows a bit of
a hint that this the last hurrah in terms of inflation moving
higher," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan
Capital Securities in New York.
The report raised chances that the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates even more than the 75 basis points
previously expected. Traders of futures tied to the Fed funds
target rate have now priced more than a 50% probability of a
larger, 100 basis point, hike at the conclusion of its policy
meeting later this month.
As seen in the graphic below, core CPI appears to confirm
that inflation continues to ease from the March peak, but still
has a long way to go before approaching the central bank's
average annual 2% inflation target:
The question over whether the Fed's policy tightening could
rein in inflation without tipping the economy into recession
appears to be shifting to how severe the downturn is likely to
be.
"We still don't know what's going to happen but its most
likely we're going to have a recession because the Fed is going
to have to act aggressively," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief
investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte,
North Carolina. "A soft landing is relatively unlikely because
that's so difficult to achieve."
"Unfortunately we were looking for good news and this is not
good news."
At 2:35PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
73.72 points, or 0.24%, to 30,907.61, the S&P 500 gained
2.39 points, or 0.06%, to 3,821.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 36.75 points, or 0.33%, to 11,301.48.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, industrials
and communications services were the biggest
percentage losers, while consumer discretionary
enjoyed the largest gain.
The second-quarter earnings season will hit full stride on
Thursday, when JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley
are due to post results, followed by Citigroup and
Wells Fargo & Co on Friday.
As of last Friday, analysts saw aggregate annual S&P
earnings growth of 5.7% for the April to June period, down from
the 6.8% forecast at the beginning of the quarter, according to
Refinitiv.
Shares of Delta Air Lines slid 4.8% after the
commercial carrier's second-quarter earnings missed
expectations, although Chief Executive Ed Bastian said strong
travel demand will result in "meaningful" full-year profit.
The broader S&P 1500 Airlines index fell 1.9%.
Tesla Inc advanced 3.4%, while chipmakers
also gained ground.
Twitter Inc jumped 8.0% after Hindenburg Research
said it had taken a significant long position in company's
stock.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
1.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 41 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 215 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Sinead
Carew in New York and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Chang)