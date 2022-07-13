Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wall Street wavers as hot CPI data stokes rate hike jitters

07/13/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Indexes off session lows

* Twitter jumps after Hindenburg long position disclosure

* Delta Air Lines drops on Q2 profit miss

* Indexes: Dow off 0.63%, S&P up 0.06%, Nasdaq up 0.33%

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks fluctuated on Wednesday as investors digested surprisingly strong U.S. inflation data, which fueled fears of a larger-than-expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month.

All three major U.S. stock indexes burst through the starting gate deep in negative territory on the heels of the Labor Department's highly anticipated Consumer Prices (CPI) data, but have since bounced off lows.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was last in positive territory, while the S&P 500 was essentially unchanged and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was modestly red.

Year-on-year consumer price growth accelerated to a scorching 9.1%, the hottest reading since November 1981, driven by an 11.2% monthly spike in gasoline prices.

Stripping away volatile food and energy prices, which have abated since the report's survey period, core CPI cooled down to an annual rate of 5.9%.

"The numbers were worse than expected, but the fact that the core (CPI) shows some deceleration year-over-year shows a bit of a hint that this the last hurrah in terms of inflation moving higher," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The report raised chances that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates even more than the 75 basis points previously expected. Traders of futures tied to the Fed funds target rate have now priced more than a 50% probability of a larger, 100 basis point, hike at the conclusion of its policy meeting later this month.

As seen in the graphic below, core CPI appears to confirm that inflation continues to ease from the March peak, but still has a long way to go before approaching the central bank's average annual 2% inflation target:

The question over whether the Fed's policy tightening could rein in inflation without tipping the economy into recession appears to be shifting to how severe the downturn is likely to be.

"We still don't know what's going to happen but its most likely we're going to have a recession because the Fed is going to have to act aggressively," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. "A soft landing is relatively unlikely because that's so difficult to achieve."

"Unfortunately we were looking for good news and this is not good news."

At 2:35PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.72 points, or 0.24%, to 30,907.61, the S&P 500 gained 2.39 points, or 0.06%, to 3,821.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.75 points, or 0.33%, to 11,301.48.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, industrials and communications services were the biggest percentage losers, while consumer discretionary enjoyed the largest gain.

The second-quarter earnings season will hit full stride on Thursday, when JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are due to post results, followed by Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co on Friday.

As of last Friday, analysts saw aggregate annual S&P earnings growth of 5.7% for the April to June period, down from the 6.8% forecast at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Delta Air Lines slid 4.8% after the commercial carrier's second-quarter earnings missed expectations, although Chief Executive Ed Bastian said strong travel demand will result in "meaningful" full-year profit.

The broader S&P 1500 Airlines index fell 1.9%.

Tesla Inc advanced 3.4%, while chipmakers also gained ground.

Twitter Inc jumped 8.0% after Hindenburg Research said it had taken a significant long position in company's stock.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.40-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 41 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 215 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.53% to Settle at $6.6890 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:01pGas won't make EU's next Russian sanctions package, Czech leader says
RE
08:00pU.S. firms see growing signs of slowdown as inflation persists, Fed survey shows
RE
08:00pU.S. lawmakers look to carve off chips funding to speed passage - Raimondo
RE
07:52pCzech pm fiala says seventh package of sanctions against russia…
RE
07:42pU.s. commerce secretary raimondo says lawmakers appear to be coa…
RE
07:41pWall Street wavers as hot CPI data stokes rate hike jitters
RE
07:36pPakistan talks with IMF completed, announcement expected soon -minister
RE
07:32pSpaceX Starship booster 'probably' returning to pad after explosion -Elon Musk
RE
07:28pVideo shows police response in Uvalde shooting was 'indefensible,' Cruz says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Transcript : FlatexDEGIRO AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 13, 2022
5Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..

HOT NEWS