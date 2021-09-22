WallStreetBets : Launches NFT Collection

Collection of 15,000 generative NFTs provides access to special metaverse events, higher yield farming boosts and more

Ever wanted to own a piece of WallStreetBets history? Something you can show your kids someday when they start asking why the other kids at school don’t get charged gas fees on their allowances? You’re in luck because WallStreetBets is launching its first-ever NFT collection today.

“The WallStreetBets community has been giving out memes for free for too long; Apple should be paying everyone royalties for rocket and diamond emojis at this point. That’s why we brought together a global team of artists, builders, DeFi pioneers and blockchain fanatics to develop an NFT experience that combines the culture and creativity the community has shown over the last year,” said Jaime Rogozinski, founder of WSB and strategic partner of the WSBDApp project. “We’re proud to introduce the Diamond Hands Pass NFT collection as we enter new frontiers in DeFi and create offerings that can help regular people own their financial futures. And cool art.”

The WallStreetBets genesis Diamond Hands NFT unlocks a suite of benefits and utility into the future. And as the name suggests, the longer you hold, the greater you benefit. There are 15,000 handcrafted genesis NFTs up for grabs, each with unique qualities and some with desirable rarities. In the interest of fairness, WSB is introducing a 30,000 raffle ticket system that allows participants to mint up to five raffle tickets per wallet. Once all tickets have been sold or the minting window closes, the draw will be chosen randomly by a computerized selection process. All non-winning raffle tickets will be refunded.

WSB NFT Stats:

30,000 NFT raffle tickets

15,000 Diamond Hands Pass NFTs

153 unique artwork traits

40,600,560 unique possibilities

Each Diamond Hands NFT is a piece of handcrafted generative art, with traits of varying rarity and uniqueness. In addition to becoming a purveyor of the fine arts, Diamond Hands Pass owners will gain access to a members-only Discord room, voting privileges, exclusive events and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. Other benefits may include WSB merchandise, exclusive access to upcoming launches, rare metaverse wearables, enhanced yield farming rewards on BSC, and premium access to WallStreetBets events.

Diamond Hands Passes will also claim all generative collections for free, plus gas, indefinitely. This includes all three upcoming generative avatar drops: bulls, bears and apes. Collect and hold these three NFTs along with your Diamond Hands Pass to complete the Master Challenge. This will unlock exclusive rewards, including farming rewards at yields that boomers will say are impossibly lucrative.

For more information on the WallStreetBets NFT collection and how to enter the raffle to achieve a Diamond Hands Pass, visit wsbcollectibles.io.

About WallStreetBets

Founded in 2012, WallStreetBets is a movement that aims to empower the “little guy” investors of the world against unaccountable financial institutions. The movement lacks formal leadership and is instead a grassroots decentralized effort to leverage the power of community organizing for bringing accountability and transparency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005352/en/