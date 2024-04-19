STORY: There was a loud bang as the brickwork came down and a cloud of ash enveloped the building. Chief Vedsted Andersen told reporters they had tried to stabilize the building, but the walls collapsed and there are no injuries.

The outer wall in the half of the building that burned on Tuesday collapsed entirely. Parts of the top of the wall around the grand entrance to the Bourse also crumbled to the ground.

Chief Vedsted Andersen said risk of collapse still exists and the fire department is working on a new plan to stabilize what's left of the building.

Tuesday's (April 16) blaze toppled the spire of Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange and collapsed a large part of the roof.