Walmart Canada to invest over C$500 million on store upgrades

March 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Canada said on Monday
it plans to invest more than C$500 million ($400.06 million)
this year to refurbish its stores.
It would be the largest yearly investment in store upgrades,
with more than 60% of outlets benefiting from the plan, the
Canadian arm of the world's largest retailer said.
In July, Walmart Canada announced plans to spend C$3.5
billion over the next five years to strengthen its e-commerce
business and renovate stores.
Walmart Canada said on Monday the plan was expected to
create more than 2,000 construction jobs in the country.
($1 = 1.2498 Canadian dollars)
