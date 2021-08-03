Walmart Connect's Melissa Gallo joins Yieldmo as SVP, Global Exchange Operations

New role strengthens Yieldmo’s ability to scale it’s operations

Yieldmo is proud to announce the addition of Melissa Gallo to its leadership team as SVP, Global Exchange Operations. Gallo will be responsible for leading the business execution of the Yieldmo Smart Exchange, running both buy-side and seller-side support operations teams and overseeing platform operations, client services and DSP partnership relationship support. This newly created role reports directly to Chief Revenue Officer and GM, Exchange Jeremy Steinberg.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005764/en/

Melissa Gallo, SVP, Global Exchange Operations, Yieldmo (Photo: Business Wire)

“Melissa is a strong operations leader with vast knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Steinberg. “With her deep experience leading teams, creating differentiation in a crowded market, launching offerings to drive growth and successfully manage future go-to-market strategies, we’re excited about the future value and opportunities she’ll bring to our clients here at Yieldmo.”

Gallo joins Yieldmo from Walmart, where she ran revenue operations for Walmart Connect. In her role, she led the US and India-based team responsible for ad campaign performance and optimization, technical operations, API partner and self-serve Advertiser Support, Ads Trafficking, Billing, and Ads Policy. Before Walmart, she worked at Index Exchange and IAB Tech Lab. At IAB she was responsible for the Modernizing Measurement Taskforce, IAB Tech Lab Content Taxonomy, Header Tag Working Group, OpenRTB and OpenDirect protocols.

“Yieldmo is in a very unique position and has been able to separate itself from the competition by taking a contextual first approach, so I was immediately drawn to the company vision and the energy that everyone on the leadership team exhibited,” said Gallo. “I’m thrilled to be joining this forward-thinking leadership team and bring my operational rigor and strategy experience to Yieldmo as the company matures and scales its operations globally.”

ABOUT YIELDMO

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. As a leader in contextual analytics, real time technology, and digital formats, we create, measure, model, and optimize campaigns for unmatched scale and performance. By understanding how each unique impression behaves and looking for patterns and performance in real time, we can drive real performance gains without relying on audience data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005764/en/