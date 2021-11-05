Walmart TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Best Early Samsung, LG, Vizio & More TV Savings Reported by Saver Trends

Here’s a guide to the best early Walmart TV deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring the latest savings on 32-inch, 40-inch, 50-inch & 55-inch smart 4K TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Walmart TV Deals:
Save up to 35% on a wide range of TVs at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on a wide range of smart TVs & more
Save up to 29% on top-rated Samsung TVs at Walmart - get live prices on top-of-the-line Samsung QLED smart TVs
Save up to $500 on best-selling LG TVs at Walmart - check out great deals on LG OLED smart TVs with UHD displays & more
Save on an extensive range of Vizio TVs at Walmart - click the link for the hottest deals on Vizio SmartCast smart TVs & more
Save up to 49% on a wide range of Sony TVs at Walmart - get big savings on Sony’s best-selling TVs with LED displays, class 4K resolution & more
Save up to 50% on top-rated TCL TVs at Walmart - check live prices on top-rated TCL smart TVs in 32-inches, 40-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 60-inches & more
Save up to 33% on a wide range of all smart TVs at Walmart - click the link for the hottest deals on smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more
Save up to 50% on 65-inch TVs at Walmart - get live prices on 65-inch TVs & TV sets from brands including Sony, LG, TCL & more
Save up to 50% on top-rated Roku TVs & smart TVs at Walmart - check the hottest deals on top-rated Roku TVs & smart TVs featuring UHD resolution & HDR4 picture
Best TV Deals:
Save up to 20% off on top-rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart - check latest deals on 4K Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
Save up to 20% off on the latest smart TVs (2020 models) at Walmart - get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, & more
Save up to $160 on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
Save up to $802 on Samsung TV models from 32 to 85 inches at Walmart - check live prices on Samsung Smart LED, QLED, and UHD models including the stylish Frame QLED Smart TV
Save up to 32% on LG TVs including deals on bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on LG smart TVs in all sizes including 4K UHD models
