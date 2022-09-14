Walmart-backed fintech to test banking services in coming weeks - Bloomberg News

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc's fintech startup
will start offering digital bank accounts to thousands of
workers and a small percentage of its online customers in the
coming weeks as part of an initial beta test, Bloomberg News
reported on Wednesday.
The retailer launched a fintech startup with investment firm
Ribbit Capital in January last year to develop financial
products for its employees and customers.
The startup, which now operates under the name 'One'
following the acquisition of two other financial services
companies, is also hoping to offer other products including
loans and investing services, according to the Bloomberg report,
which cited people with knowledge of the matter.
Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
One, which is majority owned by Walmart and led by a former
head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer business,
previously said it aims to create an all-in-one financial
services app that allows consumers to spend, save, borrow and
grow their money.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)