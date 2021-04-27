Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Walmart de Mexico quarterly revenue slides on weak Central America sales

04/27/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is pictured inside a Walmart store in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Walmart's Mexico unit on Tuesday said its first quarter revenue fell slightly from a year ago, hit by weaker sales in Central America where economies have suffered from pandemic lockdown measures.

Walmart de Mexico, known locally as Walmex,, brought in revenue of 170.76 billion pesos ($8.36 billion) in the January-to-March period, down 0.3% from a year ago.

While total sales in its main Mexico market grew 0.5%, sales in Central America, home to about a fourth of the retailer's stores, fell 2.7%.

"Central America continues to face a challenging environment," Walmart de Mexico said in a statement accompanying it results. It reported a drop in same-store sales in Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador, with only Honduras and Nicaragua posting increases.

Overall, the company reported net profit of 10.1 billion pesos ($493.2 million) in the quarter, up 0.7% from the year-earlier period and slightly better than analyst estimates.

The quarter also saw the debut of 24 stores, mostly in Mexico. It was the fastest rate of openings for the first quarter in five years and took the retailer's total footprint to 3,513 stores.

Walmart de Mexico said online shopping now makes up 4.2% of total sales, compared with 3.8% at the close of 2020.

It added that it was preparing to comply with Mexico's modified labor law, which was recently reformed to limit the use of subcontracting.

The company, which is Mexico's biggest retailer, added that it did not expect the new law to affect its financial results for the year.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Abraham Gonzalez and Noe Torres, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Pullin)

By Daina Beth Solomon


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pMicrosoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
RE
05:50pBank of Canada says it is expecting strong growth in second half of 2021
RE
05:48pBipartisan lawmakers readying alternative to Biden infrastructure plan
RE
05:45pSaudi crown prince says kingdom has no plans to introduce income tax
RE
05:38pWalmart de Mexico quarterly revenue slides on weak Central America sales
RE
05:32pOil rises despite OPEC+ sticking to output hike amid India COVID surge
RE
05:22pPinterest's user growth slows as pandemic curbs ease
RE
05:21pGoogle sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
RE
05:17pNovavax shares jump after Biden says focusing on its vaccine
RE
05:17pEthereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Stock markets dip on caution before Fed, earnings
5U.S. dollar mixed as investors hold back ahead of Fed meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ