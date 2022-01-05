Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc workers in the United
States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19
will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new
policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance.
A memo, seen by Reuters, sent on Tuesday to U.S. hourly
store employees and long-haul drivers said COVID-19 positive
workers and those required to quarantine - by Walmart, a health
care provider or a government agency - are eligible for one work
week of paid time off.
The company's guidelines follow the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's updated recommendations last week that
people isolate for five days after a COVID-19 infection, instead
of 10 days.
The retailer, the largest private employer in the United
States with about 1.6 million workers, is among the first major
retailers to reduce paid leave for COVID-19, and could serve as
a bellwether for other major employers.
The move comes as a spike in COVID-19 cases is causing
significant labor shortages across an industry that is already
battling supply-chain snarls, product shortages, rising
inflation and rocketing transportation costs.
A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the COVID-leave policy
change. Workers who continue to be sick can potentially receive
additional COVID-related pay for up to 26 weeks.
The spokesperson added that Walmart was asking corporate
employees to work primarily from home until Jan. 30, rather than
Jan. 10 previously announced.
The company operates 600 Sam's Club stores and more than
4,700 Walmart U.S. stores in the United States. On Monday, the
company said it temporarily shut 60 stores in COVID-19 hot spots
in December to sanitize them against the virus.
"A lot of people don't want to come into work as they're
either afraid or getting coronavirus," Peter Naughton, 46, a
Walmart electronics salesperson in Baton Rouge and member of
labor non-profit United for Respect. "I can't afford not to come
to work."
Like other mass retailers, Walmart has witnessed a boom in
sales during the pandemic as more people shopped for groceries
and home goods. The company raised its full-year annual sales
and profit forecast in November but disappointed investors with
higher labor and transportation costs that eroded margins.
The company's stock is nearly flat over the past one year
compared to the broader S&P 500 retailing index's 20.6%
rise over the same period.
