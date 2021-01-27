Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Walmart plans to fill online orders with help from robots at some U.S. stores

01/27/2021 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc will add small robot-staffed warehouses to dozens of its stores to help fill orders for pickup and delivery, the company said on Wednesday, as Americans shift their spending online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The robots will work behind the scenes, picking frozen and refrigerated foods as well as smaller general merchandise items from inside the warehouses, or local fulfillment centers, that will carry "thousands of frequently purchased items."

Store staff, meanwhile, will go to the sales floor to fetch fresh produce, meat, seafood and larger general merchandise items like large-screen TVs, then returning to the centers to finish assembling orders, the company said.

The world's largest retailer, which operates nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, did not say how many stores will have the new centers but said it was "planning dozens of locations, with many more to come."

Contactless services like curbside pickup and home delivery have boomed as virus wary shoppers have opted to stay home and make purchases online.

The trend has fueled record digital sales at major retailers such as Target Corp and Best Buy, and Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart has been no exception.

In Q1, at the start of the pandemic, pick-up and delivery services at Walmart surged 300%, while the number of new customers jumped four-fold, the company said.

"We don't see the use of these services changing in the future -- we expect that we'll continue to serve more and more customers who have come to rely on pickup and delivery," Tom Ward, SVP of Customer Product for Walmart U.S, told reporters on a conference call.

Walmart began testing similar automated technology in late 2019 at a store in Salem, New Hampshire and found that orders can be filled in "just a few minutes," Ward said.

The new move comes as Walmart's chief executive for U.S. e-commerce operations in the United States, Marc Lore, is due to step down at the end of the month.

Under Lore's watch, the big-box retailer launched same-day delivery and store pick-up services, as well as an Amazon Prime rivaling membership program dubbed "Walmart Plus" to take on the e-commerce giant in its own game.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Melissa Fares


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC 0.84% 114.7 Delayed Quote.14.94%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 135.6 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aVirgin Australia's January domestic capacity misses forecast due to state travel curbs
RE
12:21aVirgin australia operating 40% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in january, down from earlier forecast of 60%
RE
12:21aVirgin australia will reduce head office by up to 350 roles in coming months, finalising 3,000 job cuts announced in august
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aWalmart plans to fill online orders with help from robots at some U.S. stores
RE
12:02aOil rises as U.S. oil stockpiles drop, new Chinese COVID-19 cases decline
RE
01/26China stocks dip weighed by policy tightening concerns; Hang Seng up
RE
01/26Dollar on back foot with Fed's Powell likely to sound dovish note
RE
01/26Philippines third-quarter GDP contraction revised to 11.4% from 11.5%
RE
01/26WORLD BANK : Lao PDR Signs Agreement to Protect Forests and Reduce Carbon Emissions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares slip, Microsoft's brisk earnings boost tech sector
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
4LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. : LG Display reports stronger profit on iPhone demand, rising panel prices
5ICONIC MINERALS LTD. : Clarification Regarding Closing of Iconic's Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ