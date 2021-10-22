Walmart recalling 3,900 bottles of room spray due to possible dangerous bacteria- U.S. CPSC

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is recalling around
3,900 bottles of its Better Homes and Gardens-branded room spray
due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria,
the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on
Friday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been
investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis
including two deaths in the country, although the source of
these four infections has not been confirmed, the CPSC said.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)