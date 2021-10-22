Log in
Walmart recalling 3,900 bottles of room spray due to possible dangerous bacteria- U.S. CPSC

10/22/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is recalling around 3,900 bottles of its Better Homes and Gardens-branded room spray due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the country, although the source of these four infections has not been confirmed, the CPSC said. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
