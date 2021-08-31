Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Walmart says ready to administer millions of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

08/31/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Walmart administers COVID-19 vaccines as part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in West Haven

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday became the latest U.S. retailer to say that it is ready to administer millions of COVID-19 booster vaccine doses this fall if U.S. health officials endorse such a shot to improve fading immunity against the coronavirus.

Rivals CVS Health Corp and Kroger Co earlier this month had announced plans to make booster shots available at their stores, pending regulatory guidance.

U.S. health regulators have authorized a third dose of the vaccines made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech as well as Moderna for those with weak immune systems, and the government has said it plans to make booster doses available to more Americans in September.

The need for boosters, however, has not yet been recommended by health regulators.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said it may be difficult to determine at this point whether immunity from prior vaccination is waning over time or if the vaccines are just less able to prevent infection by the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

Walmart, which runs one of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, and its Sam's Club pharmacies are currently administering the third dose to immunocompromised individuals.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 2.12% 86.39 Delayed Quote.23.87%
PFIZER, INC. -1.48% 46.07 Delayed Quote.26.60%
THE KROGER CO. -0.37% 46.03 Delayed Quote.45.47%
WALMART INC. 0.27% 148.1 Delayed Quote.2.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pRegulators warn Wells Fargo of new possible sanctions -Bloomberg
RE
05:45pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall to lowest in three weeks
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 87.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.51% to $1.1809 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 1.04% to $1.3756 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.29% to 110.00 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pWhite House taking steps to create, sell 100,000 affordable homes
RE
05:37pSteps aimed at boosting home-buying by individuals, non-profits, rather than large investors -white house
RE
05:37pU.s. actions to boost supply of affordable homes will use existing authorities; focused on lower, middle segments of market -white house official
RE
05:37pBiden administration to announce steps to create, sell 100,000 more affordable homes over next three years -white house official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks notch seven straight months of gains, dollar flat
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..
5Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus

HOT NEWS