Walmart says some suppliers working with retailer to cut prices

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 3 (Reuters) - Senior Walmart Inc
executives said on Friday some suppliers have been
responding to the largest U.S. retailer's efforts to lower
prices despite their own struggles with high inflation, material
and labor costs.
Investors have questioned Walmart's ability to ask suppliers
to offer price reductions when they too are focused on
protecting margins in the face of inflation hovering at a
four-decade high.
"There are certain suppliers that have taken one line,
others that are working with us to find ways to reduce costs
even in times when costs are going up," John Furner, CEO of
Walmart U.S., said in response to an analyst question at the
Arkansas-based company's annual meeting.
"A number of suppliers" are working with Walmart to ensure
prices do not go up, and in some cases, also finding ways to
lower it, Furner added.
"I am really impressed," Furner said.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company is using methods
such as ordering further out or asking for changes in pack sizes
or case sizes to make it easier for suppliers to control their
costs.
"In my 30 years of experience, most of it in merchandising,
there has always been something you can do, there has always
been a way to get costs out to alleviate pressure," McMillon
said at the meeting.
McMillon also said he was "concerned" about the rising
inflation rate, whether at this level or if it rises further and
stays there for a sustained period of time.
"I think that has a negative impact on too many families,
and I'm concerned about that," McMillon said.
To soften the impact on households and better compete
against dollar chains, McMillon said Walmart will focus on
limiting price hikes on basic goods such as canned tuna and
macaroni and cheese.
To ensure volumes are maintained on discretionary items, it
also plans to reduce prices on apparel and home goods to attract
shoppers squeezed by inflation as well as those on a higher
income scale, McMillon added.
Besides price increases, Walmart is dealing with an
inventory surge caused in part by a shift in purchasing patterns
toward food and other basics. Inventories rose 32% in the first
quarter, a fifth of which came from merchandise arriving earlier
than it anticipated.
Furner said getting the inventory "right" was going to be
key to its success after it contributed to a quarterly decline
in first quarter profits. It will, however, take a couple of
more quarters "to get back to where we want to be," Furner said.
The comments were made a day after Walmart announced that it
will open four new fulfillment centers in the United States over
the next two years, doubling its storage capacity and speeding
up its ability to deliver orders.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bentonville, Arkansas;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Will Dunham)