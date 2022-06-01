Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Walmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails

06/01/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen in Rosemead, California

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Reuters) - A proposal made by an activist shareholder and opposed by Walmart Inc management asking the retailer to produce a report assessing the impact on its employees if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights was voted down on Wednesday at its annual general meeting.

The proposal, made by Clean Yield Asset management on behalf of activist investor Julie Kalish, would have required Walmart's board by the end of the year to detail "any known and any potential risks and costs to the company caused by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights" and any strategies it may pursue to address the issue.

The vote at the meeting was held as corporate America deals with the possibility that the Supreme Court in the coming weeks will weaken or overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Numerous Republican-backed abortion restrictions have been passed at the state level in recent years, and a number of states are poised to ban the procedure if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade.

Other prominent U.S. companies including Amazon, Starbucks and Microsoft have announced abortion-related policies including covering expenses for employees who must travel to obtain the procedure - moves that could help them retain workers.

Walmart is the largest private U.S. employer.

"As an employer in all 50 states, including many where access to reproductive healthcare has already been restricted, and where more restrictions are expected if Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Walmart should consider the impact it will have on its workforce and business," a representative for Kalish said during the virtual meeting streamed on the company's website.

The loss of access to reproductive care, including abortions, could prevent employees from remaining in Walmart's workforce and could impact its ability to recruit workers, the representative added.

Walmart had opposed the proposal, saying it already offers a variety of affordable healthcare options for employees and preparation of a report would be of little value for shareholders, according to a regulatory filing.

Walmart is the nation's largest retailer, operating more than 5,000 stores. Women make up nearly 50% of its U.S. workforce. Walmart hires about 1% of the U.S. private sector workforce, or 1.6 million employees.

Nearly 30% of Walmart's stores are located in states with so-called trigger laws that would ban or greatly restrict abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion indicated would occur. Arkansas, where Walmart is based, is one of those states.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that investors vote in favor of the resolution, saying the "the likelihood that the company's female workforce will be impacted has increased."

The proposal was one of seven activist-led resolutions voted down on Wednesday that challenged Walmart's policies on various issues including treatment of workers, workplace practices and charitable donations.

About 50% of Walmart's stock is controlled by the Waltons - the family of founder Sam Walton - raising the bar for any effort to win a majority of investor support.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bentonville, Arkansas and Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Siddharth Cavale and Arriana McLymore


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48pHow a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions
RE
02:48pFactbox-Litigation over school shootings brings mixed results
RE
02:47pBill Cosby had sense of "entitlement," lawyer for woman in civil sexual assault case tells jury
RE
02:45pAnalysis-Police, guns and schools protected from lawsuits over Texas shooting
RE
02:45pFED'S BULLARD : too early to call peak in inflation
RE
02:40pNew York subway shooting survivor sues gun manufacturer Glock
RE
02:39pDenmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy
RE
02:34pMexico needs to build 800,000 housing units/yr to keep up with demand - study
RE
02:30pWarner Bros chairman to step down, MGM studio chiefs to take over
RE
02:27pSlovenia's parliament approves a new centre-left government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
2Dimon warns of U.S. economic 'hurricane' as inflation pressures rise
3Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS