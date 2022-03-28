Walmart stops cigarette sales in certain U.S. stores - WSJ

The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/walmart-stops-selling-cigarettes-in-some-stores-11648459800?mod=latest_headlines said, citing people familiar with the matter and store visits.

The retailer has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers and other items such as grab-and-go food or candy near the front of the stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products, according to the report.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CVS in 2014 became the first U.S.

drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelves, while Walmart decided https://reut.rs/3Nuellp a few years later to halt sales of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores due to growing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

Several Democratic U.S. senators have also urged Walmart and a few other retailers to stop selling all tobacco products.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)