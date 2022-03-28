Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Walmart stops cigarette sales in certain U.S. stores - WSJ

03/28/2022 | 11:22am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rosemead

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc is stopping cigarette sales in some U.S. stores after years of debate within the retail giant's management team about selling tobacco products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/walmart-stops-selling-cigarettes-in-some-stores-11648459800?mod=latest_headlines said, citing people familiar with the matter and store visits.

The retailer has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers and other items such as grab-and-go food or candy near the front of the stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products, according to the report.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CVS in 2014 became the first U.S.
drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelves, while Walmart decided https://reut.rs/3Nuellp a few years later to halt sales of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores due to growing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

Several Democratic U.S. senators have also urged Walmart and a few other retailers to stop selling all tobacco products.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aYen plumbs 6-yr low as BOJ moves against rising bond yields
RE
11:30aSterling falls against dollar and euro, focus on BoE
RE
11:29aRouble firms, Russian stocks extend slide in volatile trade
RE
11:28aGunmen kill 19 people at party in Mexico, more injured
RE
11:25aSterling falls against dollar and euro, focus on BoE
RE
11:22aWalmart stops cigarette sales in certain U.S. stores - WSJ
RE
11:20aRussia adds German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list
RE
11:11aEuropean justice agency backs team probing alleged war crimes in Ukraine
RE
11:08aCopper slips after Shanghai lockdown; nickel slumps
RE
11:07aKremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks could start in Turkey on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal -..
2Britain's Sainsbury's faces shareholder vote on workers pay
3Barclays hit by $590 million loss on product sales blunder
4Oryzon Genomics S A : announces appointment of Douglas V. Faller, MD, P..
5Quantafuel ASA | Quantafuel announces Proof of Concept for its Skive ch..

HOT NEWS