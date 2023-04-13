April 13 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is selling menswear brand Bonobos to Express Inc and WHP Global for $75 million.

The deal marks the first acquisition since brand management firm WHP Global, which owns Toys "R" Us and fashion labels such as Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud, partnered with Express earlier this year and took a 7.4% stake in the clothing retailer.

WHP Global will acquire the Bonobos brand for a purchase price of $50 million, while Express will acquire the operating assets and assume the related liabilities of the Bonobos business for $25 million, the companies said on Thursday.

Bonobos, which Walmart acquired for $310 million in June 2017, sells menswear ranging from suits and trousers to swimwear and accessories online.

According to web analytics firm Similarweb, Bonobos saw an average 1.7 million visits to its website over the past three months where 56.8% of the website's audience were male shoppers.

Express in March reported a 14% fall in net sales at $514.3 million in the fourth quarter, blaming a slowdown in demand, with its women's business taking a harder hit.

Meanwhile, the retailer's men apparel division posted a record year, boosting the company's market share in categories such as denim, knitwear and chinos.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, following which WHP and Express will enter into an exclusive license agreement. It will give Express the right to use the intellectual property acquired by WHP to run the Bonobos business.

Shares of Columbus, Ohio-based Express rose nearly 19% to 80 cents in extended trading.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)