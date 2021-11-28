Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walsh mpany Asset Management Pty : Update - Notification of buy-back - CD1

11/28/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

957,197

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

2,000

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ARSN

158625284

1.3

ASX issuer code

CD1

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

11/6/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

24/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

39,013,716

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

3,901,371

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

28/6/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

27/6/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

US Select Private Opportunities Fund published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pIMAGE RESOURCES NL (ASX : IMA) Strategic Acquisition Boosts Mineral Resources
AQ
05:40pTEG : Cliff Head Operations Update
PU
05:40pPRESS RELEASE : CBSI estimates $227 million minimum loss to the local economy due to the unrest on the 24th – 26th of November 2021
PU
05:40pCHAMPION IRON : Newsletter November 2021
PU
05:40pROX RESOURCES : Drilling at Youanmi returns more significant intersections
PU
05:40pCLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amended) - Apr 30-20
PU
05:40pCLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amended) - May 29-20
PU
05:40pRAIDEN RESOURCES : Maiden drilling program commences at Arrow Project
PU
05:40pSUNSHINE GOLD : Keans Drilling Results
PU
05:33pBPH ENERGY LIMITED (ASX : BPH) Chairman's Address to Shareholders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Germany confirms suspected Omicron case, bringing total to three
2COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
3Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal
4It's raining dividends, hallelujah! Canadian banks set to post strong r..
5VGI Health Technology : partners with ENDRA Life Sciences in NAFLD/NASH..

HOT NEWS