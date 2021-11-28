Walsh mpany Asset Management Pty : Update - Notification of buy-back - CD1

For personal use only

Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

957,197

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

2,000

