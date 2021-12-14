Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walsh mpany Asset Management Pty : Update - Notification of buy-back - CD1

12/14/2021 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

15/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

1,058,146

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

3,500

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ARSN

158625284

1.3

ASX issuer code

CD1

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

11/6/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

14/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

15/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

39,013,716

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

3,901,371

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

28/6/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

27/6/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

US Select Private Opportunities Fund published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pPERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:06pLEADER CAPITAL HOLDINGS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:06pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:05pNUTRIBAND INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:05pZENDESK, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
05:04pAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pVIACOMCBS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:04pSPORTS ENTERTAINMENT ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
3Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) and Alibaba Cloud Signed..

HOT NEWS