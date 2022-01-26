Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walsh mpany Asset Management Pty : Update - Notification of buy-back - CD1

01/26/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

27/1/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

1,085,014

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

61,967

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ARSN

158625284

1.3

ASX issuer code

CD1

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

11/6/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

25/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

27/1/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

39,013,716

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

3,901,371

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

28/6/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

27/6/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

US Select Private Opportunities Fund published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pEXPERT AI S P A : What Is a Knowledge Graph?
PU
05:59pKYNDRYL : to Expand Partnership With TIS in Japan to Speed Enterprise Modernization
PU
05:59pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Rainbow Six Extraction Surpasses 3 Million Players; Buddy Pass Out Tomorrow
PU
05:59pSOMNOMED : Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
05:59pRED MOUNTAIN MINING : Proposed issue of securities - RMX
PU
05:59pRESAPP HEALTH : Further international appointments to COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board
PU
05:58pAustralia central bank to scrap QE on Feb. 1, wait with rate hikes till November
RE
05:56pKilroy Realty Included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the Third Year in a Row
BU
05:55pRLI CORP. : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pMETA : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2Fed likely to hike rates in March as Powell vows sustained inflation fi..
3Wall Street gains evaporate, S&P 500 ends lower on Fed tightening timel..
4Stocks shed gains, Treasuries jump as Fed signals rate hikes could come..
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS