Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walton : Announces Another CAD$5.3 Million Distribution to Investors in McConachie Asset Management Corporation

04/28/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walton, a real estate investment and land asset management company with US$3.39 billion under management, is pleased to announce a distribution to investors on behalf of McConachie Asset Management Corporation of CAD$5,320,686 that will be made on April 30, 2021.

This distribution represents a portion of the annual interest payment due on the McConachie Asset Management Corporation’s restructured bonds, as well as a paydown of the principal amount owed. The distribution will be paid to all bondholders on a pro rata basis. The payment includes interest accrued from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, for an aggregate of CAD$320,686. The total principal prepayment being made on restructured bonds is CAD$5,000,000.

This is the first distribution made in 2021 with an additional distribution expected to be paid to investors later this year. A total of CAD$59,498,693 of principal and interest payments have been made to date to investors in McConachie Asset Management Corporation.

McConachie is a residential development project in Edmonton, AB where Walton is the project manager. Based on an established plan to complete the development of the community, maximize cash proceeds and satisfy other obligations, Walton has completed key tasks in the first quarter of 2021 to continue to move toward completing the project and make its final distributions on behalf of McConachie. The projection based on the current maintenance schedule for infrastructure, such as roads and drainage pipes, will be turned over to the City of Edmonton by the fourth quarter of this year, with possible landscaping projects carrying over to 2022.

About Walton

Walton is a privately owned, leading global real estate investment, land asset management and administration company focusing on strategically located land in major growth corridors for more than 40 years. The company manages and administers US$3.39 billion of real estate assets in North America, on behalf of its investors and business partners. Walton has more than 105,000 acres of land under ownership, management and administration in the United States and Canada. Key entities in the Walton Group of Companies include Walton Global Holdings, Walton International Group and Walton Development and Management. For more information visit walton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pACTIVITY OF THE 1ST QUARTER 2021 : strong revenue growth in both divisions and change in the governance
PU
01:20pBOEING  : posts 1Q loss, takes a hit on Air Force One work
AQ
01:20pPRODWAYS GROUP  : Activity of the 1st quarter 2021: strong revenue growth in both divisions and change in the governance
AN
01:19pGerman regulator warns Binance over stock tokens
RE
01:19pMining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial
RE
01:19pGARTNER  : Identifies Five Areas Sales Enablement Leaders Should Prioritize for a Permanent Shift to Virtual Selling
AQ
01:19pWELLNESS 4 HUMANITY  : Announces Cities and Dates for Spread Love Not Covid Event Series, Featuring Singer-Songwriter and Actor Tyrese Gibson and DJ/Entrepreneur Pavel Stuchlik of NOA|AON
PR
01:17pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P  : Understanding Your Bond Portfolio's Carbon Footprint
PU
01:17pANNUAL REPORT 2020 OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE : Awdr
PU
01:17pStanley R. Frankel, MD FACP joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ