Wamgroup S p A : NEW GENERAL MANAGER AT WAM SOUTH AFRICA

01/07/2021 |

Promotion

WAMGROUP welcomes Gianluca Della Riccia as new General Manager of WAM South Africa. After several years as the subsidiary's Sales Manager, Gianluca takes over his new role from Alessandro Bini, who is looking forward to new responsibilities within WAMGROUP.