Wamgroup S p A : NEW GENERAL MANAGER AT WAM SOUTH AFRICA

07/01/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
NEW GENERAL MANAGER AT WAM SOUTH AFRICA
01/07/2021 |
Promotion
WAMGROUP welcomes Gianluca Della Riccia as new General Manager of WAM South Africa. After several years as the subsidiary's Sales Manager, Gianluca takes over his new role from Alessandro Bini, who is looking forward to new responsibilities within WAMGROUP.
Wamgroup S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 16:15:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
