Wang Yi: China Welcomes and is Open to All Cooperation Initiatives that are Truly Beneficial to Boosting Economic Growth, Improving People's Well-being and Advancing Social Progress

On December 17, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation 2021 in Beijing via video link.



Wang Yi said, recently, some countries have proposed new initiatives of international infrastructure cooperation and a regional economic framework. In China's view, the yardstick in judging an initiative should be whether it puts development first, whether it is open and inclusive, whether it pursues mutual benefit, and whether it is action-oriented. Any attempt to sever ties among countries and the industrial and supply chains, form exclusive blocs, or even draw lines along ideology and stoke political confrontation runs counter to the trend of history and is bound to be rejected by history. Here, I wish to reiterate that China welcomes and is open to all cooperation initiatives that are truly beneficial to enhancing connectivity, boosting economic growth, improving people's well-being and advancing social progress. China is prepared to communicate and cooperate with such initiatives to expand complementarity and forge synergy.