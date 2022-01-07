Wang Yi: China and Kenya Need to be Four Partners

On January 6, 2022 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Awuor Omamo jointly met the press in Mombasa.



Wang Yi said, Kenya is China's comprehensive strategic and cooperative partner in Africa and an exemplary country for showcasing China-Africa cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Kenya relations have become a model of China-Africa solidarity, cooperation and common development. Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Omamo and I have reached the consensus that under the framework of the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between China and Kenya, both sides will strengthen and expand partnership in four aspects:

First, we need to be partners that firmly support each other. We will unswervingly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, safeguarding our legitimate rights and interests, and exploring development paths suited to our national conditions.

Second, we need to be partners in accelerating development and revitalization. We will continue to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure development, trade and investment, and support Kenya in accelerating industrialization and modernization.

Third, we need to be partners in promoting China-Africa solidarity. We will work together to implement the outcomes of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, continue to promote overall cooperation between China and Africa, and jointly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Fourth, we need to be partners in safeguarding regional peace. We will maintain close communication on regional situation and hotspot issues, strengthen coordination and cooperation at the UN Security Council and other platforms, and play a greater role in promoting regional peace and stability.