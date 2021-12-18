Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wang Yi: Experience Once Again Shows BRI Cooperation is a Road of Hope, a Road of Development, a Road of Opportunity, and a Green Road

12/18/2021 | 07:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On December 17, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation 2021 in Beijing via video link.

Wang Yi said, experience over the past year once again shows that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation has not stopped because of COVID-19; on the contrary, it has become a road of hope that bolsters resilience and boosts confidence. The BRI has never been a geopolitical strategy, but a road of development that helps deliver the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and drives shared progress and prosperity. Moreover, the BRI has not created the so-called "debt trap", but serves as a road of opportunity that delivers mutual benefit. The BRI will not damage the environment, but is a green road that facilitates low-carbon growth, environmental protection and climate response.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 12:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aS.African court to hear ex-president Zuma's plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday
RE
07:54aTaiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition
RE
07:51aCricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
RE
07:40aWANG YI : China Welcomes and is Open to All Cooperation Initiatives that are Truly Beneficial to Boosting Economic Growth, Improving People's Well-being and Advancing Social Progress
PU
07:40aWANG YI : Experience Once Again Shows BRI Cooperation is a Road of Hope, a Road of Development, a Road of Opportunity, and a Green Road
PU
07:36aPhilippines' election agency rejects bid to disqualify Marcos Jr
RE
07:20aThe Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Releases Report on the Findings and Recommendations in 2019 and 2020
PU
07:20aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Attends the Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation
PU
07:01aEarthquake hits northern Italy, no injuries reported
RE
06:57aTelecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
3Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
4Telecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board
5Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..

HOT NEWS