Wang Yi: Experience Once Again Shows BRI Cooperation is a Road of Hope, a Road of Development, a Road of Opportunity, and a Green Road

On December 17, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation 2021 in Beijing via video link.



Wang Yi said, experience over the past year once again shows that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation has not stopped because of COVID-19; on the contrary, it has become a road of hope that bolsters resilience and boosts confidence. The BRI has never been a geopolitical strategy, but a road of development that helps deliver the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and drives shared progress and prosperity. Moreover, the BRI has not created the so-called "debt trap", but serves as a road of opportunity that delivers mutual benefit. The BRI will not damage the environment, but is a green road that facilitates low-carbon growth, environmental protection and climate response.