Wang Yi Holds Talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein

On April 1, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein in Nanping City, Fujian Province.

Wang Yi said that China and Malaysia are good neighbors, good brothers and good partners whose friendly relations have lasted for millennia. In the past year, China and Malaysia joined hands to fight COVID-19, promote economic recovery and uphold multilateralism, which led to stronger political mutual trust, more cooperation results and enhanced friendship between the two peoples. China is willing to work with Malaysia to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to bring more tangible benefits to the two peoples in the post-pandemic period, and jointly safeguard the sound momentum of East Asia cooperation, so as to promote peace, stability, development and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang Yi said that China stands ready to maintain exchanges with Malaysia at all levels, enhance cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and drug research, and promote negotiations on mutual recognition of health code. The two sides need to give full play to the China-Malaysia high-level committee, deepen the alignment of development strategies, steadily advance cooperation on major projects, facilitate industrial upgrading and innovation-driven development to jointly foster new sources of growth in the cooperation of 5G and digital economy, and expand cooperation in such fields as modern agriculture, intensive food processing and halal food certification. Both sides also need to continue to hold successful activities for the China-Malaysia Year of Culture and Tourism, and boost law enforcement and security cooperation.

Wang Yi said that China is willing to enhance regional cooperation with the ASEAN countries including Malaysia, make celebrations of the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations a success, push for an early entry into force and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and reinforce cooperation on blue economy. China supports the ASEAN's efforts to play an active role in promoting the stability in Myanmar with the ASEAN way. China is ready to keep close coordination with the ASEAN, actively promote peace talks based on the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and help political parties of Myanmar find a way to bridge differences and alleviate the situation. China is willing to work with the ASEAN countries to accelerate the negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Wang Yi stressed that both China and Malaysia are important emerging economies of the region. The two countries should support each other on the issues concerning respective national sovereignty, national dignity and development rights, jointly uphold multilateralism instead of unilateralism, support sovereign equality rather than intervention and pressure, and safeguard the bright prospects of regional peace, cooperation and development with all countries.

Hishammuddin said that Malaysia and China enjoy traditional close relations. Malaysia appreciates China's support for the country in the fight against the pandemic, which demonstrates the truth that Malaysia and China are family. Malaysia will always be China's good friend and good partner. The high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries is pushing Malaysia-China relations to a new phase. Malaysia hopes to learn from China's experience in pandemic prevention and control, continue to boost bilateral cooperation in various areas in the post-pandemic period, and strengthen cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, and food security under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. The attempts by outside forces to divide regional countries will not succeed. Malaysia will actively participate in the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations, and hopes to work with China to facilitate the de-escalation of the situation in Myanmar to maintain regional peace and stability.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern.

After the talks, the two ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing a High-Level Committee on Malaysia-China Post Pandemic Cooperation between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of Malaysia and jointly met the press.