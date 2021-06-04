Wang Yi: Let China's Development Dividend Benefit Afghanistan and Pakistan

On June 3, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presided over the 4th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Guiyang. Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi attended the dialogue via video link.

Wang Yi said that China is making every effort to foster a new development diagram in which the domestic market is the mainstay while the domestic and international markets complement each other. The opening up and expansion of the super-large market will provide more opportunities for all countries in the world, especially neighboring countries. We are ready to deepen practical cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan to let China's development dividend benefit the two countries and their people. To this end, China put forward four cooperation proposals:

First, promote high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation. China supports the substantive expansion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cooperation in Afghanistan to help Afghanistan leverage its geographical advantage as the heart of Asia to enhance connectivity with other countries in the region. China is ready to overcome difficulties and work with Afghanistan and Pakistan to strengthen communication and cooperation in improving road connectivity and facilitating customs clearance, etc.

Second, strengthen cooperation in fighting the pandemic. China is willing to provide vaccine and anti-pandemic supplies for the two countries constantly, deepen cooperation on joint prevention and control among China, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and explore the opening of a 'green lane' of logistics among the three countries to maintain the stability of the industrial and supply chains.

Third, enhance cooperation on people's livelihood. The three countries enhance cooperation in public health, disaster reduction, the Red Cross Society and other areas related to people's livelihood, and develop new projects that will benefit the people based on the current achievements.

Fourth, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The three countries launch a number of new exchange and training programs focusing on youth exchanges, archaeology and other fields to enhance the friendship among the people of the three countries.