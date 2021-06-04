Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wang Yi: Let China's Development Dividend Benefit Afghanistan and Pakistan

06/04/2021 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On June 3, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presided over the 4th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Guiyang. Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi attended the dialogue via video link.

Wang Yi said that China is making every effort to foster a new development diagram in which the domestic market is the mainstay while the domestic and international markets complement each other. The opening up and expansion of the super-large market will provide more opportunities for all countries in the world, especially neighboring countries. We are ready to deepen practical cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan to let China's development dividend benefit the two countries and their people. To this end, China put forward four cooperation proposals:

First, promote high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation. China supports the substantive expansion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cooperation in Afghanistan to help Afghanistan leverage its geographical advantage as the heart of Asia to enhance connectivity with other countries in the region. China is ready to overcome difficulties and work with Afghanistan and Pakistan to strengthen communication and cooperation in improving road connectivity and facilitating customs clearance, etc.

Second, strengthen cooperation in fighting the pandemic. China is willing to provide vaccine and anti-pandemic supplies for the two countries constantly, deepen cooperation on joint prevention and control among China, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and explore the opening of a 'green lane' of logistics among the three countries to maintain the stability of the industrial and supply chains.

Third, enhance cooperation on people's livelihood. The three countries enhance cooperation in public health, disaster reduction, the Red Cross Society and other areas related to people's livelihood, and develop new projects that will benefit the people based on the current achievements.

Fourth, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The three countries launch a number of new exchange and training programs focusing on youth exchanges, archaeology and other fields to enhance the friendship among the people of the three countries.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 06:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:11aMDUNDO COM A/S  : announces partnership with Airtel Nigeria, a leading telecom provider with 40 million subscribers
AQ
03:11aASOS  : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:09aGLOBAL FASHION GROUP  : Gets a Neutral rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
03:09aCENTRAL BANK OF CYPRUS  : Setting of the countercyclical capital buffer rate for the period 1 July 2021 – 30 September 2021
PU
03:09aADVANCED SHARE REGISTRY  : Market News 4 June 2021
PU
03:09aProactive news headlines including Noxopharm, Cipherpoint, Andromeda Metals and Volt Resources
GL
03:08aZALANDO  : Morgan Stanley gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:07aTaiwan chip packager king yuan electronics to halt taiwan production after covid cases surge at factory -central news agency
RE
03:07aDEUTSCHE POST AG  : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03:07aINDUS REALTY TRUST  : June 3, 2021 - INDUS Announces Updates to Acquisition and Disposition Pipelines
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks under pressure as inflation worries haunt tech firms
2Musk 'trolling' puts brakes on bitcoin's rebound
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5AMC stock on rollercoaster, movie chain completes another share sale

HOT NEWS