Wang Yi: Let's Compare Who Has Worked More for the African People

On January 6, 2022 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi who was visiting Kenya attended, upon invitation, the completion ceremony of the Chinese-built oil terminal at the port of Mombasa with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wang Yi extended warm congratulations to Kenya on the completion of another major infrastructure project under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta that will benefit the country and the region. Wang Yi stressed that what we witness here today is the everlasting sincere friendship between China and Africa, the gratifying outcome of the China-Africa cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the bright prospect of China and Africa jointly pursuing modernization.

Wang Yi said, more than 600 years ago, Chinese navigator Zheng He led the world's most powerful fleet to Mombasa three times, bringing friendship and trust to Africa instead of colonization and slavery. 600 years later, Chinese engineers and technicians followed Zheng He's footsteps to Africa and Mombasa, and built the best roads, the best railways and today the best oil and gas facilities for local people. History is the fairest judge, and facts are the most eloquent testimony. Our Kenyan and African brothers and sisters know who is Africa's true friend and partner.

Wang Yi said, the Mombasa oil terminal is highly technical and difficult to construct. It adopted a world-class offshore platform to effectively protect the marine environment and create a large number of jobs and business opportunities for local people. All these show that the BRI cooperation between China and Africa is, following the goals set by President Xi Jinping and African leaders, transformed and upgraded to achieve high standards and sustainability while bringing benefits to the people, and is making big strides forward.

Wang Yi said that the completion of the Mombasa oil terminal is an important step for Kenya to accelerate its industrialization process. Modernization is not achieved by slogans, but by actions. China and Africa have jointly built over 10,000 kilometers of railways, nearly 100,000 kilometers of roads, nearly 1,000 bridges, nearly 100 ports and a large number of hospitals and schools. We have become steadfast allies and reliable partners on the path to modernization. As long as we continue to cooperate with solidarity, we will surely blaze a new trail for developing countries to achieve modernization.

Wang Yi said, every country should have the right to develop and progress, and every nation should have the opportunity to realize its dreams. The 21st century is an Asian century and also an African century. The 2.7 billion Chinese and African people working together to achieve modernization will write a most glorious chapter in the history of human civilization.

Wang Yi stressed that China has always called on the international community to pay more attention to Africa, and has always welcomed other countries, especially developed countries, to actively participate in Africa's development process. Africa should be a big stage for international cooperation, but not an arena for competition among major countries. If there is any competition, let's compare who has done more for Africa, who has contributed more to Africa, and who has worked more for the African people. China is ready to join hands with all countries with goodwill towards Africa and make new contributions to an even brighter future for Africa.