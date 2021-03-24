Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wang Yi: Make More "China-Russia Contributions" to Protecting Life and Health of All Mankind

03/24/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On March 23, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov jointly met the press in Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. One reporter asked, how does Wang Yi respond to the saying that China is engaging in 'vaccine diplomacy', and Russia is expanding its influence as China and Russia are supplying vaccines for several tens of countries?

Wang Yi said, COVID-19 is the common enemy of mankind, and vaccines, as the most effective weapon to fight against the virus, shall maximize their benefits to more people in the world. President Xi Jinping solemnly declared to the world that China's vaccines will be a global public good and make China's contribution to the realization of the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries. China is honoring its commitment with actions. We actively support and participate in international cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines, and we have joined the COVAX. In light of the requirements of different countries, China has provided and will offer vaccine assistance to 80 countries, and we are exporting vaccines to 47 countries. At present, more than 70 countries have authorized the use of vaccines made by China, and the safety and effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine have been widely recognized across the countries.

Wang Yi expressed, as reported, Russian vaccines have also been registered and used in more than 50 countries, and they are receiving more attention and support around the world. We sincerely hope that all countries can strengthen coordination and cooperation in R&D, production, and distribution of vaccines, making vaccines public goods that are accessible to people, and truly becoming 'people's vaccines' affordable to people in all countries. We will make more 'China-Russia contributions' to stopping the virus from spreading across the border and protecting life and health of all mankind.

Wang Yi emphasized, China is not trying to engage in 'vaccine diplomacy'. On the contrary, we are doing 'humanitarian work'. Unlike some major countries that are hoarding the vaccines for their own interests, we want to see more people immunized. Our hope is for the world to beat the pandemic as soon as possible. For China and Russia, our choice is not to benefit only ourselves, but rather to help the whole world. In the raging times of COVID-19 last year, someone politicized and attached a geographical label to the epidemic for scapegoating and blame-shifting, which was condemned by all the people in the world. Today, I shall say that we must keep up our guard against any attempt at politicizing and labeling vaccines when the vaccines are developed and used in a large scale. The world should come together to reject various forms of 'vaccine nationalism', and eliminate the 'vaccine divide' that should not appear, giving full play to the role of vaccines developed by all countries as public goods.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aQINGDAO INTERNATIONAL  : (1) vsa and ct in relation to the acquisition of approximately 81.91% of the equity interest in qingdao rural construction financial leasing company limited; (2) ct in relation to the issue of convertible bonds under the specific mandate; (3) proposed rights issue of rights shares on the basis of one (1) rights share for every one (1) existing share held on the rights issue record date at the rights issue subscription price of hk$0.39 per rights share; and (4) notice of special gener
PU
10:57aUNIVERSAL STAR  : Issue of subcription shares under general mandate
PU
10:57aPVA TEPLA  : Non-Financial Group Report 2020
PU
10:57aBLUE ECONOMY : How Can Albania Benefit?
PU
10:57aDEVIL IN THE DETAILS : measuring agricultural input quality
PU
10:57aFAIR ISAAC  : Challenges in Countering Trade-Based Money Laundering
PU
10:57aQINGDAO INTERNATIONAL  : Notice of the special general meeting
PU
10:57aCROWDSTRIKE  : Named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response
PU
10:57aRAPID7  : Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report
AQ
10:57aRapid7 Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
2LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
3SONY CORPORATION : GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges
5GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ