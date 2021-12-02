Wang Yi Meets with Foreign Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Edite Ten Jua

On November 30, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Foreign Minister of Sao Tome and Principe Edite Ten Jua on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar.

Wang Yi said, China appreciates Sao Tome and Principe's firm adherence to the one-China policy. Since the resumption of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have developed steadily and pragmatic cooperation has been advanced continuously. China welcomes Sao Tome and Principe's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative recently, which will give greater impetus to the development of Sao Tome and Principe.

Edite Ten Jua said, China is an important cooperation partner of Sao Tome and Principe. The two countries have established strong bilateral relations with fruitful achievements in cooperation in the fields like agriculture, health and infrastructure. China treats small countries as equals and wins respect from the international community. Sao Tome and Principe will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy. Sao Tome and Principe hopes that China will push the international community to pay more attention to the impact of climate change on small island states.

Wang Yi said, China always advocates democracy in international relations and believes that all countries, big or small, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. We are firmly opposed to hegemony and power politics. We are opposed to some countries preferring nothing more than fists to democracy in state-to-state relations. China will continue to cooperate with developing countries based on the principle of mutual respect and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Wang Yi said, China attaches great importance to the concerns of small island states on climate change, adheres to green, low-carbon and sustainable development, and firmly supports the strengthening of international cooperation on climate change. China will continue to help small island states better cope with climate change through South-South cooperation.