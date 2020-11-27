Log in
Wang Yi Meets with Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda

11/27/2020 | 02:13am EST
On November 25, 2020 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda in Tokyo.

Wang Yi first congratulated Fukuda on the operation of the Cultural Exchange Institution for an Asian Community established under the leadership of Yasuo Fukuda, and believes that the institution will make positive contributions to enhancing people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan and improving bilateral relations. Wang Yi said the China-Japan relations have returned to the right track and sustained development in recent years, which should be cherished and maintained by both sides. Under the new circumstances, China is ready to make joint efforts with Japan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance mutual trust and build China-Japan relations in line with the requirements of the new era on the basis of upholding the four political documents and the four-point principled agreement between the two countries. China and Japan can further strengthen communication and coordination on regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and work together for regional prosperity and revitalization. China encourages Japan to seize new opportunities in China's development and share more of the benefits of China's development.

Fukuda said China has made great development achievements in recent years and has been the first to make major achievements in prevention and control of its COVID-19 epidemic. As the two countries are both of great influence, it is of utmost significance to the regional and the international community that the two countries develop stable relations and deepen exchanges and cooperation. In the near future, Japan and China will hold a number of non-governmental online exchanges in the economic, cultural and other fields. Fukuda himself and the Cultural Exchange Institution for an Asian Community are willing to play an active role in promoting the friendship between the two peoples.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:12:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
