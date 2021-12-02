Log in
Wang Yi Meets with Guinea-Bissauan Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa

12/02/2021 | 07:31am EST
On November 30, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Guinea-Bissauan Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar.

Wang Yi said, Guinea-Bissau is a good friend and good brother of China, and the two peoples have further strengthened mutual trust and deepened friendship in giving each other support in COVID-19 response. China welcomes Guinea-Bissau to the big family of jointly contributing to the Belt and Road Initiative, which will open up broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries and will also help Guinea-Bissau develop its economy and society. China highly appreciates Guinea-Bissau's firm support for China in safeguarding China's core interests, and will continue to firmly support Guinea-Bissau in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

Barbosa extended warm congratulations on the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening ceremony of the forum was wonderful and injected strong momentum into Africa-China cooperation. China is the most important cooperative partner of Guinea-Bissau. Guinea-Bissau sincerely thanks China for the support and assistance to its development, and will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy and stay firmly committed to developing relations between the two countries and enhancing Africa-China solidarity.

Wang Yi said, over the past century, the CPC has grown from small to large and gone from strength to strength, becoming the largest ruling party in the world and always maintaining vitality and vigor. A simple but profound truth is that the CPC comes from the people, serves the people, and is supported by the people. We will continue to uphold the people-centered philosophy, take people's aspiration for a better life as the goal of all our efforts, and unite and lead the 1.4 billion Chinese people in speeding up the modernization drive. China's rise adds strength to the forces of developing countries and also expands the forces of peace in the world. China will be more determined to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and better assist Africa in seeking development and prosperity.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
