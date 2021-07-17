Wang Yi Meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah

On July 16, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in Tashkent.

Noting that Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with China, Wang Yi said, both sides uphold that all countries should treat each other equally regardless of their sizes and firmly support each other on issues involving their core interests. The two countries have forged an unbreakable friendship through the test of international turbulence in the past 50 years. China firmly supports Kuwait in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and stability, and stands ready to work with Kuwait to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations. China will continue to support Kuwait in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and is ready to strengthen the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative with Kuwait's Vision 2035, build a whole-industrial-chain strategic partnership in energy with Kuwait, and continuously open up new areas of cooperation in information technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security. China appreciates the unique and constructive role played by Kuwait in regional affairs, and hopes to work with Kuwait to restart the free trade agreement talks between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as soon as possible, and promote the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) with more achievements.

Ahmed said, Kuwait would like to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries to formulate a plan for trade and investment cooperation between the two sides in the next five years, so as to inject new vitality into the development of bilateral relations. Kuwait thanks China for its strong support in Kuwait's fight against COVID-19, and hopes to step up cooperation with China in such areas as healthcare, food security, education, information technology, artificial intelligence and cyber security. Kuwait appreciates China's active role in mediating differences within the GCC, and stands ready to make positive efforts to restart the China-GCC free trade agreement talks. Kuwait is willing to actively participate in the construction of CASCF and hopes to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China on African and Asian affairs.