Wang Yi Meets with Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kasongo Kakubo

On November 30, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kasongo Kakubo on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar.

Wang Yi said that the traditional friendship between China and Zambia as friends and comrades was personally forged by the elder generation of Chinese and Zambian leaders and is worth cherishing. China firmly supports Zambia in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and national dignity, and is willing to be Zambia's most reliable long-term cooperative partner, and continue to understand, trust, and support each other to ensure that China-Zambia friendship is not disturbed by any external factors.

Kakubo said, the major initiatives on cooperation with Africa announced by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of this session fully demonstrated China's strong support for Africa. The friendship between Zambia and China has grown stronger with the passing of time and the two countries are friends forever. China's development is an opportunity for Zambia. Not long ago, President Hakainde Hichilema, as the only African head of state, attended the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video link, highlighting the high level of relations between the two countries. Zambia is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and better benefit the two peoples.