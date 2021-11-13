Log in
Wang Yi Speaks on the Phone with US Secretary of State Blinken

11/13/2021 | 02:00am EST
On November 13, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on the phone with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at the latter's request.

Wang Yi said that President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual meeting with President Biden on November 16. This meeting, keenly followed by the whole world, is of great significance not just for China-US relations, but also for international relations. It is the shared hope of the two peoples and the international community that the meeting will yield outcomes beneficial to both countries and the world. The helmsmanship of the two heads of state plays a key role in steering bilateral relations. The two sides should work in the same direction and make every preparation to ensure a smooth and successful meeting and bring bilateral relations back onto the track of sound and steady development.

Blinken said that the world is following closely the virtual meeting between the US and Chinese heads of state. Both sides have made full preparation and are making progress. The US side looks forward to sharing views on bilateral ties with the Chinese side during the meeting in the spirit of mutual respect and jointly send a strong message to the world.

In response to the US' recent wrong words and deeds on the Taiwan question, Wang Yi further elaborated on China's solemn position. Wang Yi said, both history and reality has fully proven that "Taiwan independence" is the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Any connivance of and support for the "Taiwan independence" forces undermines peace across the Taiwan Strait and would only boomerang in the end. Wang Yi noted, if the US truly wants to safeguard peace across the Taiwan Strait, then it should clearly and resolutely oppose any "Taiwan independence" moves, abide by the solemn commitments it made in the three China-US joint communiques and put the one-China policy into action and stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues including energy security, climate change and the Iranian nuclear issue, and agreed to maintain dialogue on responding to all kinds of global challenges.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 06:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS