Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wang Yi Speaks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on the Phone

02/02/2021 | 01:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 29, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the latter's request.

Szijjarto said, Hungary attaches great importance to developing its relations with China. The country is ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and play an active role in cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) and the relations between European Union (EU) and China. Hungary has approved the authorization of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use and reached agreement with Chinese companies on purchasing vaccines. Chinese vaccines will help Hungary save more lives and accelerate the resumption of work and production as well as economic recovery. Hungary thanks China for its strong support in vaccine cooperation, and hopes that China will speed up the approval process to facilitate Hungary's purchase of vaccines in China.

Wang Yi said, he is glad to know that Hungary has approved import of Chinese vaccines. China attaches great importance to Hungary's urgent desire to strengthen vaccine cooperation with China. Hungary's will to purchase Chinese vaccines demonstrates its recognition of and trust in the safety and effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine, and attests to the fine tradition of the two countries helping each other in times of difficulty. China will, based on China-Hungary comprehensive strategic partnership, facilitate Chinese enterprises' export of the first batch of vaccines to Hungary. He believes that with the joint efforts of the two sides, the vaccine cooperation will surely become an upgraded version of the anti-pandemic cooperation between the two countries.

Wang Yi said, the mutual beneficial cooperation between China and Hungary has maintained a sound momentum while overcoming the impact of the pandemic. In 2020, the volume of bilateral trade bucked the trend and increased by over 14 percent year-on-year, which is a hard-won achievement. At the 3rd China International Import Expo last year, among all CEECs, Hungary reached the highest volume of transactions with China. China will, as always, support bilateral cooperation in various fields, and is pleased to see more Chinese enterprises invest and develop businesses in Hungary. China also hopes that Hungary will continue playing a constructive role in pushing forward China-CEEC cooperation and China-EU relations.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 06:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 2/2/2021
PU
01:45aThai stock investor confidence improves but new COVID-19 wave drags
RE
01:45aAhold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
GL
01:44aCOMET RIDGE : 02 Feb 2021    Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
01:44aBEIJER ELECTRONICS : A perfect platform for industrial data communication
PU
01:43aPRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage
DJ
01:43aENCAVIS AG : Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage
EQ
01:39aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4%
RE
01:38aVAISALA OYJ : achieves its target to use 100% renewable electricity
PU
01:38aAUTOHOME INC. : Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares
3CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : CODEMASTERS : Game reboots key to future growth as EA seen posting record rev..
4ALPHABET INC. : All eyes on Alphabet's first-ever disclosure of Google Cloud profit
5EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ