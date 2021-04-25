Log in
Wang Yi Speaks with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan bin Pehin Yusof of Brunei, Rotating Chair of ASEAN on the Phone

04/25/2021 | 08:46am EDT
On April 22, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Bruneian Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan bin Pehin Yusof. Brunei holds the rotating chair of ASEAN.

Wang Yi expressed, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and Brunei and of the China-ASEAN dialogue relations, so it is significant for both China-Brunei and China-ASEAN relations. The two countries shall take the opportunity of the 'double 30th' anniversaries to carry forward traditional friendship, focus on development and cooperation, and deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, elevating China-Brunei and China-ASEAN relations to a new level. China stands ready to further anti-pandemic cooperation with Brunei, support its vaccine inoculation, and help it defeat the virus at an early date.

Erywan congratulated on the hosting of the Boao Forum for Asia, and appreciated its contribution to fighting against the COVID-19 and recovering the economy. Brunei thanks China for supporting the country in fulfilling its responsibilities as the chair of the ASEAN, and is willing to work with China to host celebration activities of the 'double 30th' anniversaries, substantially elevating the relations between Brunei and China as well as between ASEAN and China.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 12:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
